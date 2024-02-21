Landlord disconnects tenant's electricity, water supply without valid reason

The defendant is facing a three-count charge bordering on breach of peace and unlawful disconnection. The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in October 2023, at No. 9, Asungbolu St., Igando, Lagos.

He said that the defendant unlawfully disconnected electricity cables and pipes supplying water to the apartment of the complainant, Bolaji Eniola, who was a tenant of the defendant. According to him, the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 168 (1) (d), 247 and 340 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. Magistrate K. A. Ariyo granted the defendant bail for ₦50,000 with one surety in like sum.

