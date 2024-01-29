Landlady storms woman's apartment with thugs, leaves her hospitalised

The incident was said to have happened on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at Tijani Bello in the Ojodu area of Lagos State.

Ayodeji, who spoke on the incident, said Akano stormed the premises of the two-storey building in the company of some suspected thugs.

According to him, one of them brought out a sledgehammer and started to demolish his door and windows before eventually breaking into his apartment.

He, however, lamented that the sudden vandalism affected his wife who was later rushed to the hospital due to shock resulting in high blood pressure.

“I had left home in the morning when my wife called to tell me that the landlady came with some people to vandalise my flat which is on the ground floor of the building. And by the time I got home, they had vandalised my door, including my bedroom and kitchen windows. My wife lost her pregnancy two months ago and she has been recovering from the loss, but the shock of the demolition was too much for her. She developed high blood pressure and now in the hospital,” he was quoted as saying.

Ayodeji alleged that one of the men assaulted his neighbour who attempted to restrict them from going ahead with the demolition.

He said, “In the process of trying to stop them, one of the thugs she brought assaulted my neighbour. All these were happening in the presence of our landlady while she said nothing. After doing that, they went ahead and dug a hole around the building. I have no issue with her order than the house rent I want to pay her. I have offered to pay the rent which will be due by May this year, but she has refused to collect it. She did not even give me an audience at all.”