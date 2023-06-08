Lagosian defiles stepdaughter inside church

The 50-year-old defendant was said to have committed the crime in the Aguda area of Lagos State.

Sunday was accused of committing the offence at Christ Believers’ Assembly at Aguda where he resides with his wife and her two daughters, his step-children.

The police prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the defendant started committing the crime from December 2022 till February 2023 when his estranged wife found out.

Nurudeen argued that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

“That you, Linus Sunday, between December 2022 and February 2023, at Christ Believers Assembly at Aguda Lagos, in the Yaba Magisterial District did unlawfully defile one girl (name withheld) aged seven years and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015,” the charge read partly.

Refusing to take the defendant’s plea, the court ordered the remand of Sunday.

In a related development, Magistrate Patrick Nwaka of the court also remanded one Adekunle Olawale for raping his eight-year-old daughter in the Ebute-Metta area of Lagos State.

The 46-year-old defendant was accused of severally sleeping with his daughter anytime his wife was away.

The charge sheet read partly: “That you, Adekunle Olawale, between in 2022 at Ebute-Metta, Yaba, Lagos in the Lagos Magisterial District unlawfully defiled one girl (name withheld) aged eight years and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.”