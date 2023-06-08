The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagosian defiles stepdaughter inside church

Damilare Famuyiwa

The defendant was said to have committed the crime at a Christ Believers’ Assembly church in the Aguda area of Lagos State, where he lives with his wife and two stepdaughters.

Lagosian defiles stepdaughter inside church
Lagosian defiles stepdaughter inside church

Recommended articles

The 50-year-old defendant was said to have committed the crime in the Aguda area of Lagos State.

Sunday was accused of committing the offence at Christ Believers’ Assembly at Aguda where he resides with his wife and her two daughters, his step-children.

The police prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the defendant started committing the crime from December 2022 till February 2023 when his estranged wife found out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nurudeen argued that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

That you, Linus Sunday, between December 2022 and February 2023, at Christ Believers Assembly at Aguda Lagos, in the Yaba Magisterial District did unlawfully defile one girl (name withheld) aged seven years and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015,” the charge read partly.

Refusing to take the defendant’s plea, the court ordered the remand of Sunday.

In a related development, Magistrate Patrick Nwaka of the court also remanded one Adekunle Olawale for raping his eight-year-old daughter in the Ebute-Metta area of Lagos State.

The 46-year-old defendant was accused of severally sleeping with his daughter anytime his wife was away.

ADVERTISEMENT

The charge sheet read partly: “That you, Adekunle Olawale, between in 2022 at Ebute-Metta, Yaba, Lagos in the Lagos Magisterial District unlawfully defiled one girl (name withheld) aged eight years and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.”

The case was adjourned till July 7, 2023.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP dissolves Ebonyi, Ekiti States executives

PDP dissolves Ebonyi, Ekiti States executives

Don urges Tinubu to prioritise climate change

Don urges Tinubu to prioritise climate change

9th NASS has done credibly well- Outgoing lawmakers

9th NASS has done credibly well- Outgoing lawmakers

Police seal off Nasarawa Assembly due to leadership crisis

Police seal off Nasarawa Assembly due to leadership crisis

Senator Clement Annie Okonkwo passes away at 63

Senator Clement Annie Okonkwo passes away at 63

Police seal-off Nasarawa Assembly complex

Police seal-off Nasarawa Assembly complex

JAMB rolls out modalities to absorb student returnees from Sudan crisis

JAMB rolls out modalities to absorb student returnees from Sudan crisis

NAHCON transports 1,896 pilgrims from Yola for Hajj 2023

NAHCON transports 1,896 pilgrims from Yola for Hajj 2023

Yahaya Bello inaugurates committee for establishment of new university in Kogi

Yahaya Bello inaugurates committee for establishment of new university in Kogi

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Captain Planet is married to his big sister not wife - Counselor Lutterodt

There is nothing wrong with having sex with someone menstruating - Counselor Lutterodt

Pastor sentenced to death for killing choir mistress

Court sentences pastor to d*ath for k*lling choir mistress in Rivers

Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage on wife’s request.

Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage on wife’s request

Controversial Nigerian 'Prophet', Pastor TB Joshua, dies aged 57

2 years after demise, faithful describe TB Joshua as love personified