Lagos police find missing boy in Ikorodu, seek to reunite him with family
Police said efforts to locate his parents or guardians are yet to yield any result.
Recommended articles
The police spokesman in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated on Saturday at Ikeja that police found 11-year-old Ogunrinde on Wednesday at Agura, Ikorodu, crying.
“He claimed to have missed his way home after his Quranic teacher’s wife sent him on an errand.
“Efforts to locate his parents or guardians are yet to yield any result,’’ Hundeyin stated.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Minister inaugurates construction of 618-shop modern market in FCT
Cattle breeders’ association warns members not to join any anti-govt protest
APC group asks Tinubu to use Russian gadgets to identify kidnapped pupils’ location
APC condemns PDP chairman kidnap; Edo govt, police vow to rescue him
Tension in Delta community as youths kill 4 senior army officers, 12 soldiers
JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Edo PDP chairman shortly after meeting with Obaseki
Police recover fabricated pistol, rifle from suspected kidnapper in Kaduna
FG sets up 20-member committee to digitise health innovations in Nigeria
Groups to table Nigeria’s security situation before UK Parliament
Pulse Sports
Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash
Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona
‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child
4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG
ADVERTISEMENT