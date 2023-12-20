ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos court remands 2 men for plotting against and killing their friend

Damilare Famuyiwa

The defendants plotted against their friend, whom they attacked, and stole bags of rice from.

They killed their friend over 36 bags of rice [The Cable]

Multiple reports claimed that Tovohome and Zanmu are friends, who were dragged before Magistrate Linda Balogun of the court on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, on two counts bordering on murder.

It was gathered in court that the defendants plotted with a boat driver who was conveying Zusu’s goods from Seme to kill him and steal the bags of rice.

On the day, the duo intercepted the boat around 2 am, at Novo River in Seme, used a plank to beat Zusu up, and threw him inside the river. They, thereafter, carried the bags of rice to Badagry, sold them for about ₦1.4 million to a businesswoman and shared the money.

A police prosecutor, Chekwube Okeh, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on November 12, 2023, arguing that the offence contravenes Section 222 and is punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The charges read in part, “That you, Noah Tovohome, 27, Rajay Zannu, 38 and others at large, on November 12, 2023, around 2:00 am, at Novo River, Seme, Lagos State, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did unlawfully kill one 26-year-old Segun Zusu, by hitting a plank on his head and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 222 and punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.”

The pleas of the defendants were not taken.

Okeh prayed the court to remand them to a correctional centre pending the outcome of legal advice from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Magistrate Balogun granted the prayer and ordered that the defendant be remanded to the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending the outcome of legal advice from the DPP.

Balogun also adjourned the case till January 22, 2024, for the DPP’s advice.

