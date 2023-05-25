The sports category has moved to a new website.
Lady lands in court for allegedly stealing boyfriend’s TV, foodstuff

The Prosecution Counsel told the court that the complainant reported the matter at the New Nyanya police station on May 7.

Lady lands in court for allegedly stealing boyfriend's TV, foodstuff. (GlobalTimes)
The defendant, who resides in One Man Village, Karu, Nasarawa State was charged with criminal breach of trust and theft.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt Christian Michael told the court that the complainant, Mr Anthony Omena reported the matter at the New Nyanya police station on May 7 at about 4p.m.

“The complainant, who happened to be the defendant’s boyfriend, alleged that he gave her his house keys before leaving for work.

“Omena said he showed the defendant, a place where she was to drop the keys for easy access to his house when he returns.

“However, when the complainant’s returned from work, he opened his door and discovered that the defendant had stolen an LG television, worth N88, 000, rice, indomie, spaghetti and N100, 000 cash,” Michael told the court.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Evelyn Inarigu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She ordered that the surety must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court for not less than three years and must have a valid means of identification.

Inarigu adjourned the case until May 31 for hearing

