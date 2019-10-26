Six pupils and two staff of the Engravers College, Kakau Daji in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been released by their kidnappers.

The victims regained freedom 23 days after they were kidnapped by their abductors from their school.

According to Punch, the pupils and the two staff were released after the payment of ransom.

Earlier, it was reported that the kidnappers refused to release the victims after collecting N3.6 ransom from their families.

The victims parents said since the ransom was delivered to the bandits, there had been no communication from them.

Confirming the release of the students, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State, Mr Samuel Aruwan said the state is relieved that the violation of the students and that of the staff of their school is over.

“We are relieved that this criminal violation of the right to liberty is over and that they are all back safely,

“The victims, most of whom are minors, and their families will now be focusing on recovering from this undeserved trauma,” he said.

Aruwan, who did not specifically state how the victims regained their freedom said Kaduna State government will continue continue to combat banditry, kidnapping and other crimes, while urging communities "not to give comfort to criminals by dividing victims and inserting ethno-religious narratives for the activities of ruthless miscreants".