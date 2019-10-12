Kidnappers of six female students and two staff members of Engrave College, Kaku Daji in Kaduna have reportedly refused to release the victims after collecting N3.6m from their families.

The victims parents said since the ransom was delivered to the bandits, there had been no communication from them.

It’s been over a week since the victims were kidnapped and the development has heightened fear among parents, whose children were kidnapped on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

A source close to the parents said, “Parents of the girls contributed N3.6 million and it was delivered to the kidnappers, but they have not released the girls.

“As it is, the parents are helpless and apprehensive. There has been no communication with the bandits after the money was delivered, so everybody is worried.

“We have been praying day and night to God to touch the hearts of the kidnappers and free the children and the staff.

“The parents have been in trauma since the incident happened and they were hoping that the girls would be released after the payment of the ransom.”

In a similar development, abductors of students of the Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Gwagwada, also in Kaduna have also demanded N2 million ransom from their victims families.

However, troops of Operation Thunder Strike have rescued six of the kidnapped children, while four are still in the custody of their abductors.