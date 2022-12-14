ADVERTISEMENT
Kidnapped ex-Abuja corps member regains freedom after paying ransom

Damilare Famuyiwa

The kidnappers were said to have requested N160 million ransom to release the former corps member, and a pastor.

Kidnappers

A group of bandits, who attacked Kubwa Extension II Relocation Estate, along the Arab Road area of Abuja, has released two of their seven abducted victims.

The freed victims were identified as one Adenike, who just completed her mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in November, and one Pastor Timothy.

Adenike and the cleric were let go after their families paid an undisclosed sum of money as ransom to the bandits.

It would be recalled that Adenike and Pastor Timothy were kidnapped at their family home on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, alongside five others during an attack that lasted about an hour.

It was gathered that two male were short dead during the attack.

However, while Adenike and Pastor Timothy had been freed, the five other victims were said to be in the kidnappers’ den, and are two male children, an older woman, and two male adults.

Adenike and Pastor Timothy have been released. They are fine and others are still with the bandits.

“I cannot tell you if any ransom was paid but all I know is that two of the seven people have been released,” a source, who confirmed the release of the victims, was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command had assured residents of safety during this year’s yuletide.

In a statement addressed to FCT residents, the police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh said personnel and material resources in their thousands have been deployed across the nooks and crannies of the Territory ahead of the yearly anticipated festivities.

