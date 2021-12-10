Johnnie Walker unveils "Keep Walking" campaign with Burna Boy

Leading the pan-African campaign is a video which showcases an energetic and vibrant ‘Anthem’ that mirrors the trials of being non-conformist and forward-thinking, while addressing negative labels, and depicting the doggedness of the average Nigerian youth.

Johnnie Walker, in this Ad, highlights the resilience of the youth in defying labels and embracing Afro-optimism, while calling on them to step forward and keep walking. This is why we are not surprised that Burna is a major voice in this movement.

It is quite clear that the adaptation of the global ‘Keep Walking’ movement is captured through the lenses of Burna’s own walks in the featured video. We also see the ‘Keep Walking’ representation in other stories from convention-defying, non-conformist, culture shapers across the creative space in a documentary titled – The Ones Who.

This pan-African documentary spotlights Nigerians like Emo afrobeats star, CKay; World-class Afrobeats dancer and singer, Yeni Kuti; Nigeria’s first skate crew community, Waffles and Cream; renowned fashion and documentary photographer, Stephen Tayo and Nigeria-American filmmaker, Amarachi Nwosu.

In addition, this movement allows you to celebrate and gift special individuals this festive season through Johnnie Walker’s mega gifting platform. The platform allows you carve out personalized messages to The Ones Who have inspired your walk and allows the whisky company join you on the journey to carve your own path.

For us, the entire campaign is an apt representation of the shoes we walk in and why ‘Keep Walking’ is created to put a spring in our step as we stake our claim, finding our own paths and building our own future to becoming a generation of giants. We don’t think there is a more powerful way to share this message.

Stay engaged with Keep Walking, as Johnnie Walker, the world’s favourite whisky, unveils a diverse range of immersive experiences.

