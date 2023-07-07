ADVERTISEMENT
'Ibadan cleric, Olowere had premonition of his death' – Associate

News Agency Of Nigeria

Associate said the Ibadan-based popular cleric had known that he was transitioning to glory.

Micheal Olowere, Ibadan-based cleric (Credit: Tribune online)
Micheal Olowere, Ibadan-based cleric (Credit: Tribune online)

Adam, who is the District Coordinating Superintendent, Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Agbara, Ashi, Ibadan, said in Ibadan on Friday. July 7, 2023 that the deceased had premonition of his death.

Adam, while speaking at the residence of the late pastor at Ashi area of Ibadan, said that Olowere, popularly known as Baba Automatic, did not die of sickness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that scores of church members, ministers of God and other mourners were seeing thronging Olowere’s residence to commiserate with his wife and children over the incident, which they described as painful.

Recounting Olowere’s last moments, he said the deceased knew he was going to be with his Maker before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 and had prepared the minds of everyone around him.

Adam said that the late prophet was sound-minded and received the best of treatment, adding that he wanted his privacy during his last days on earth.

He, however, cautioned those peddling unfounded stories about the deceased to take caution, saying that he left at a ripe age and with no scandal.

It happened the way it should be, not even one of his biological or spiritual children died before him.

“Baba Olowere foretold his departure from earth. He said that before 7 p.m. that day (Wednesday), he would be gone and asked that arrangements be made for his transition. When it was 5:24 p.m., he breathed his last.

“Whatever prayer we said, he would only say ‘amen’ to the one he liked. He had set things in order and called for unity after his demise.

“He died while actively serving God,” the cleric said.

Adam said that the deceased’s senses were functional as well as his limbs, adding: “he died a fulfilled man, having impacted the world positively for Jesus Christ.

He had a sense of appreciation and even compensated all who took care of him in his last days.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) in Oyo State, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, has described the late Olowere as a great father of faith.

He acknowledged the late popular prophet’s unwavering faith in God and selflessness, saying that he was a devoted man of God who touched and impacted the lives of many.

It is rather very sad that Baba Olowere, a man of grace and a heart full of compassion, had to transit to the great beyond at this time.

“His departure is an irreparable loss. However, we thank God that he lived a life full of legacies in the Christendom,” he said.

Akinyemiju said that the deceased was a courageous and resourceful minister of God.

It is quite obvious that the old man became the signature of love and kindness as well as a template for commitment in things of God,” the CAN chairman said.

He urged Christians to emulate Olowere’s contentment, simplicity, kindness and humility.

“On behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State chapter, I commiserate with all those grieving the passing of a great man of peace to eternity.

“May the love, happiness and compassion Baba shared with others return to his children and loved ones in hundredfold.

“I pray that God will accept his gentle soul and rest him in peace,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olowere died on Wednesday in Oyo town where he was taken to rest and be cared for at age of 99.

