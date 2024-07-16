RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Abuja man divorces wife because 'she does not respect me, does not pray'

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man told the court he had been having marital issues with his wife for a long time.

The couple have two children together [Freepik]
The couple have two children together [Freepik]

Recommended articles

The judge, Mohammed Wakili, dissolved the marriage on Tuesday according to Islamic law, following Mutairu's prayer for divorce on the said ground.

Wakili ordered Amina to observe 'Iddah,' which is a waiting period observed for three months before contracting another marriage.

The petitioner had earlier told the court he married the respondent under Islamic law on March 17, 2020, and that the marriage was blessed with two children.

He said he had been having marital issues with his wife for a long time, adding that the situation had not changed despite family interventions.

He, therefore, prayed the court to dissolve the marriage, saying he was no longer in love with her.

"She does not respect me as her husband and does not pray as a Muslim should," he said.

Amina, however, denied all the allegations against her.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ohanaeze urges Igbos to boycott upcoming nationwide protests for their safety

Ohanaeze urges Igbos to boycott upcoming nationwide protests for their safety

Sanwo-Olu promises ₦100k credit alert for each corps member passing out in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu promises ₦100k credit alert for each corps member passing out in Lagos

Kagame wins 99% of votes cast in Rwandan presidential election

Kagame wins 99% of votes cast in Rwandan presidential election

NCDC warns of rising yellow fever cases amid lingering cholera outbreak

NCDC warns of rising yellow fever cases amid lingering cholera outbreak

Trump's Shooting: The interplay of dirty politics in US and Nigeria

Trump's Shooting: The interplay of dirty politics in US and Nigeria

Police arrest man for boldly claiming on live radio that he's had sex with minor

Police arrest man for boldly claiming on live radio that he's had sex with minor

FULL LIST: Lawmakers who passed away in 2024

FULL LIST: Lawmakers who passed away in 2024

Tax Tribunal orders NLNG to pay $27.5m to FIRS as 2016 revised corporate income tax

Tax Tribunal orders NLNG to pay $27.5m to FIRS as 2016 revised corporate income tax

House of Reps lawmaker Ekene Adams dies at 39

House of Reps lawmaker Ekene Adams dies at 39

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

Image illustration of security guards

3 church security guards raid, steal ₦250k offering and 50 litres of diesel

He was allegedly making a skit [Punch]

KWASU student in trouble for sexually harassing lady in viral video

Court finds 3 guilty of armed robbery & murder, sentence them to death

Court finds 3 guilty of armed robbery & murder, sentence them to death

Retired male teacher engages in unnatural offence, molests 2 boys/Illustrative photo.

Retired male teacher engages in unnatural offence, molests 2 boys