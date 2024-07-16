Abuja man divorces wife because 'she does not respect me, does not pray'

The judge, Mohammed Wakili, dissolved the marriage on Tuesday according to Islamic law, following Mutairu's prayer for divorce on the said ground.

Wakili ordered Amina to observe 'Iddah,' which is a waiting period observed for three months before contracting another marriage.

The petitioner had earlier told the court he married the respondent under Islamic law on March 17, 2020, and that the marriage was blessed with two children.

He said he had been having marital issues with his wife for a long time, adding that the situation had not changed despite family interventions.

He, therefore, prayed the court to dissolve the marriage, saying he was no longer in love with her.

"She does not respect me as her husband and does not pray as a Muslim should," he said.