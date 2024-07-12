ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man accepts divorce request after 26 years together, wife rejects allowance

News Agency Of Nigeria

Zakariyyau had earlier told the court that her husband left the house four years ago, neglecting his responsibility of caring for her and the children.

Man accepts divorce request after 26 years together, wife rejects allowance
Man accepts divorce request after 26 years together, wife rejects allowance

Recommended articles

The presiding judge, Idris Etsu, ruled that the dissolution followed Sadeeq’s letter accepting the divorce application by his wife, Zakariyyau.

Etsu said the parties should observe the three-month Iddah (waiting period) according to Islamic rites.

According to the court, the first and second children, ages 25 and 18 respectively, have the right, being adults, to choose where they want to stay.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court, however, granted the wife the custody of the third and fourth children, ages 16 and 13 respectively.

Zakariyyau had earlier told the court that her husband left the house four years ago, neglecting his responsibility of caring for her and the children.

“I have been living for four years with the children and catering for their needs without their father caring about our sustenance.

“It was just after his mother’s death that he called me to come back home with the children.

“I am no longer interested in the marriage and I don’t want him to give me anything for maintenance and feeding because we have been surviving for four years without him,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Give us more fuel to reduce queues at filling stations - Marketers tell NNPP

Give us more fuel to reduce queues at filling stations - Marketers tell NNPP

Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy relieves burden on us - Governors

Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy relieves burden on us - Governors

Ekiti Prof kidnapped by gunmen after returning from Lagos, abductors demand ₦50m

Ekiti Prof kidnapped by gunmen after returning from Lagos, abductors demand ₦50m

Exclusive: How Tinubu’s ADC, Nurudeen Yusuf emerged as the new king of Ilemona

Exclusive: How Tinubu’s ADC, Nurudeen Yusuf emerged as the new king of Ilemona

1xCup: Introducing the participants and tournament schedule!

1xCup: Introducing the participants and tournament schedule!

Olakulehin crowned 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan land

Olakulehin crowned 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan land

National Theatre renamed Soyinka Theatre by Tinubu

National Theatre renamed Soyinka Theatre by Tinubu

Australian Army Private, husband arrested for spying for Russia

Australian Army Private, husband arrested for spying for Russia

LG autonomy: Will caretaker chairmen benefit from S'Court verdict? Ozekhome speaks

LG autonomy: Will caretaker chairmen benefit from S'Court verdict? Ozekhome speaks

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Woman sells sibling for ₦410k; give money to fiancé to buy items for their wedding

Woman sells sibling for ₦410k, gives money to fiancé to buy items for their wedding

Trees kill four at Jattu market during rainfall in Edo

Tragedy strikes Jattu market, 4 killed as 4 big trees collapse during storm

Image illustration of security guards

3 church security guards raid, steal ₦250k offering and 50 litres of diesel

He was allegedly making a skit [Punch]

KWASU student in trouble for sexually harassing lady in viral video