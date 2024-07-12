Man accepts divorce request after 26 years together, wife rejects allowance

The presiding judge, Idris Etsu, ruled that the dissolution followed Sadeeq’s letter accepting the divorce application by his wife, Zakariyyau.

Etsu said the parties should observe the three-month Iddah (waiting period) according to Islamic rites.

According to the court, the first and second children, ages 25 and 18 respectively, have the right, being adults, to choose where they want to stay.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court, however, granted the wife the custody of the third and fourth children, ages 16 and 13 respectively.

Zakariyyau had earlier told the court that her husband left the house four years ago, neglecting his responsibility of caring for her and the children.

“I have been living for four years with the children and catering for their needs without their father caring about our sustenance.

“It was just after his mother’s death that he called me to come back home with the children.