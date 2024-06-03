ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Hit-and-run driver kills 22-year-old female pedestrian in Sagamu, Ogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The unidentified vehicle hit both male and female pedestrians beside the express road.

Hit-and-run driver kills 22-year-old female pedestrian in Sagamu, Ogun [Techpoint Africa]
Hit-and-run driver kills 22-year-old female pedestrian in Sagamu, Ogun [Techpoint Africa]

Recommended articles

SP Omolola Odutola, the Spokesperson for the police in Ogun, in a statement, said the incident occurred at about 9:40 pm on Sunday near Dalof filling station, Sagamu axis of the expressway.

“An unidentified vehicle from Ijebu-Ode direction heading towards Sagamu interchange hit a male and female pedestrians beside the express road.

“Both victims suffered injuries and were taken to Live Well Hospital in Sagamu for treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, a 22-year-old female pedestrian named Elizabeth James from Sagamu died at the hospital,” she said.

The police spokesperson said that the deceased had been deposited at the Fakoya hospital mortuary in Sagamu.

“Police visited the accident scene with traffic authorities, collected evidence and are currently investigating.

“Further updates will be provided,” she added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Uyo public offices, banks shut down as Labour Unions begin indefinite strike

Uyo public offices, banks shut down as Labour Unions begin indefinite strike

PASAN members join NLC strike, block entrance, exit of National Assembly

PASAN members join NLC strike, block entrance, exit of National Assembly

Oyo commissioner of Police denied airport access for I-G pickup due to NLC strike

Oyo commissioner of Police denied airport access for I-G pickup due to NLC strike

If I go on strike, who will feed my family - Kaduna market operates amid NLC strike

If I go on strike, who will feed my family - Kaduna market operates amid NLC strike

Taraba NLC achieves 70% strike compliance - Chairman reports

Taraba NLC achieves 70% strike compliance - Chairman reports

6 critical sectors affected by NLC nationwide strike

6 critical sectors affected by NLC nationwide strike

Police to build 100-hectare shooting range to terrify fraudsters from heinous acts

Police to build 100-hectare shooting range to terrify fraudsters from heinous acts

JUSUN kicks out judges, lawyers, others from entering Abuja courts’ premises

JUSUN kicks out judges, lawyers, others from entering Abuja courts’ premises

'No court will sit until further notice' - Oyo judicial workers join NLC strike

'No court will sit until further notice' - Oyo judicial workers join NLC strike

Pulse Sports

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The police was able to repel the attack [Daily Trust]

Okada riders invade Lagos police station, engage officers in gun battle

Police confirms the case is in court [Punch]

Pastor’s wife seeks divorce over assault and infidelity

She was found without her upper garment [Linda Ikeji Web]

Pregnant woman's corpse found half-naked in Imo bush

Man seeks full custody due to woman spending more time with infant

Man seeks full custody due to woman spending more time with infant