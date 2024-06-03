Hit-and-run driver kills 22-year-old female pedestrian in Sagamu, Ogun

SP Omolola Odutola, the Spokesperson for the police in Ogun, in a statement, said the incident occurred at about 9:40 pm on Sunday near Dalof filling station, Sagamu axis of the expressway.

“An unidentified vehicle from Ijebu-Ode direction heading towards Sagamu interchange hit a male and female pedestrians beside the express road.

“Both victims suffered injuries and were taken to Live Well Hospital in Sagamu for treatment.

“Unfortunately, a 22-year-old female pedestrian named Elizabeth James from Sagamu died at the hospital,” she said.

The police spokesperson said that the deceased had been deposited at the Fakoya hospital mortuary in Sagamu.

“Police visited the accident scene with traffic authorities, collected evidence and are currently investigating.