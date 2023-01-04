ADVERTISEMENT
Herbalist slumps and d*es during s*x with pastor’s wife in Ekiti

Damilare Famuyiwa

The lady whom the man was having sex with was said to be married to a pastor in one of the churches in the community.

Herbalist slumps and dies during sex with pastor's wife in Ekiti
Herbalist slumps and dies during sex with pastor’s wife in Ekiti

A herbalist, whose identity was yet-to-be disclosed, has slumped and died, while having sex with a woman at a hotel in Ikere Ekiti, headquarters of the Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The incident happened on Monday, January 2, 2023, when the herbalist went into a hotel room to meet the lady.

According to an eyewitness, who expressed surprise at the incident, the lady was married to a cleric in one of the churches in the area where the incident happened.

“The man died in the hotel room while having sex with the woman. The woman raised the alarm after realising that the man collapsed.

“The manager of the hotel and some residents rushed to the scene and immediately took the man to a nearby hospital, where he was confirmed dead. I want to believe the woman was spiritually laced with native thunderbolt,” the source stated.

Confirming the demise of the man in the hotel, Oyo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sunday Abutu said the law enforcement agency had begun investigation on the circumstances leading to the man’s death.

We can confirm the death of the man in one of the hotels at Ikere Ekiti on Monday. His corpse has been retrieved and deposited in a morgue. We are interrogating the woman in question as we embark on investigations to unravel the cause of the man’s death,” he added.

The police spokesperson vowed that Justice would prevail should the lady be involved in the man’s death.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

