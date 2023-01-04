Herbalist slumps and d*es during s*x with pastor’s wife in Ekiti

The incident happened on Monday, January 2, 2023, when the herbalist went into a hotel room to meet the lady.

According to an eyewitness, who expressed surprise at the incident, the lady was married to a cleric in one of the churches in the area where the incident happened.

“The man died in the hotel room while having sex with the woman. The woman raised the alarm after realising that the man collapsed.

“The manager of the hotel and some residents rushed to the scene and immediately took the man to a nearby hospital, where he was confirmed dead. I want to believe the woman was spiritually laced with native thunderbolt,” the source stated.

Confirming the demise of the man in the hotel, Oyo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sunday Abutu said the law enforcement agency had begun investigation on the circumstances leading to the man’s death.

“We can confirm the death of the man in one of the hotels at Ikere Ekiti on Monday. His corpse has been retrieved and deposited in a morgue. We are interrogating the woman in question as we embark on investigations to unravel the cause of the man’s death,” he added.