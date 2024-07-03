ADVERTISEMENT
Residents stuck as heavy rain floods Alagbole community in Ogun

The downpour in the early hours of Wednesday left many Alagbole residents stuck in their houses, as floodwaters from Ajuwon submerged the Ogun State community.

Flood lays siege on Alagbole residents in Ogun
The heavy rains have turned streets into rivers and rendered roads impassable, severely disrupting daily activities.

The floodwaters, which began rising in the early hours, quickly overwhelmed the drainage systems and took over the streets.

By morning, several areas of Alagbole were under water, making it impossible for residents to leave their homes or navigate the roads.

The lack of motorable roads is already causing us distress, and significant inconvenience, as we can’t commute for work, and our children often miss school as a result of it,” a source, who preferred not to be mentioned in the report, told Pulse.

The flooding is exacerbated by waters flowing from Ajuwon, a neighboring community, further complicating the situation for Alagbole residents. This has highlighted the broader issue of inadequate drainage systems that affect multiple communities in the area.

Adekunle Adebayo, a resident of the area, described the situation as dire. “We woke up to find our streets completely flooded. This happens all the time when it rains. There would be no way to get out. We are most of the time trapped,” he said.

Many other residents echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the urgent need for improved roads, and effective drainage systems to prevent such occurrences.

Local businesses have also been affected, with shop owners unable to open for the day due to the flooded streets.

The economic impact of the flooding is already being felt, as the disruption has halted commercial activities in the area.

Market traders and small business owners are particularly hard-hit, as they rely on daily transactions to sustain their livelihoods.

The Alagbole community is now urging the local and state governments to take immediate action to address the flooding problem.

Residents are calling for long-term solutions, including the construction of drainage systems and roads infrastructure, to prevent future incidents and ensure the safety and mobility of the community.

