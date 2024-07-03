Lagos will experience morning rains for next 3 days, other states get thunderstorms

NIMET's weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted morning thunderstorms on Wednesday over parts of Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Taraba and Adamawa states.

"While afternoon/evening thunderstorms are expected over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Jigawa, Kaduna, Yobe, Bauchi and Gombe states.

"Thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Kogi, Plateau, Benue and Niger states in the North Central in the morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi, Kwara, the Federal Capital Territory and Benue states," it said.

According to NIMET, morning rains are expected over parts of Lagos, Ondo, Delta, Ogun, Abia, Rivers, Edo, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states in the southern region.

It anticipated high prospects of continuous rains for Lagos which might lead to flooding.

The agency forecast thunderstorms with rains over the entire region during the afternoon and evening hours.

NIMET predicted morning thunderstorms over parts of Kano, Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna states on Thursday with thunderstorms over parts of Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe and Jigawa states later in the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Kogi and Niger states in the North Central in the morning.

"Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Nasarawa, Plateau and Benue states.

"Morning thunderstorms with rains are expected over parts of Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Lagos, Delta, Abia, Rivers, Edo, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states in southern region.

"Rains are expected over the entire region during the afternoon and evening hours," it said.

NIMET predicted morning thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Bauchi and Gombe states on Friday while thunderstorms are expected over the entire region later in the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

It anticipated partly cloudy atmosphere in the morning over the North Central region with thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Benue and Kogi states later in the day.

"Morning rains are expected over parts of Lagos, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states in southern region.

"In the afternoon/evening hours, rains are expected over the entire region during the afternoon/evening hours," it said.

NIMET urged the public to take adequate precaution as strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms were likely to occur.

It further urged the public to take note and take safety precaution in places where continuous rains were expected, flood incidences might occur.

ADVERTISEMENT