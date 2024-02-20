Gunmen kill 1, rape 3 poly students in Delta

While the gunmen’s attack left one dead, others were said to have sustained various degrees of injuries. Three of the polytechnic’s students were also reportedly raped.

An Higher National Diploma (HND) student of the school, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the students had all deserted the school for fear of gunmen attacks.

“Armed men have continued invading our hostels, shooting and raping students. When they first came on Thursday, they shot a male student on the leg while two female students were raped.

“So, students have left their hostels and most of us have been coming from our various homes to attend classes for the past two weeks,” she said.

Another student who also did not want his name mentioned, stated that a student was allegedly killed in the shooting.

“One student was shot dead, others were cut with cutlasses. The gunmen not only raped the female students but also shot a male student.

“As I speak to you, the male student is bleeding from his anus where he is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

“The school management has shut down the school and asked everybody to go home for a week break,” he explained.

Following the incident, the Rector of the institution, Prof. Emmanuel Achuenu announced the closure of the school for the students’ safety with the expectation that they would resume normal academic activities on Monday, February 26.