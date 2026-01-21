Advertisement

NPA LAGOS INTERNATIONAL POLO TOURNAMENT 2026: A Celebration of Sporting Excellence, Heritage, and Global Polo Culture

21 January 2026
Scheduled to take place from Tuesday, January 27 to Sunday, February 15, 2026.
The Lagos Polo Club has announced the dates and competitive structure for the 2026 edition of the NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament (LIPT), reaffirming its status as one of Africa’s most prestigious and enduring sporting events. 

Scheduled to take place from Tuesday, January 27 to Sunday, February 15, 2026, the tournament will once again transform Ikoyi into a vibrant nexus of elite sport, diplomacy, and high society. 

(Panel for the press conference. Comprising of the President ,Adeyemo Alakija, Tournament Manager and Deputy Tournament Manager; Usman Dantata Jnr and Haleemah Harling , respectively, and representatives of our main sponsor GTCO.)

Hosted at the historic Lagos Polo Club Grounds in Ikoyi, the tournament will unfold over three weeks of top-tier competition, featuring some of the finest polo players from Nigeria and abroad. 

Long regarded as a cornerstone of West Africa’s sporting and social calendar, the NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament attracts an international audience of players, patrons, corporate leaders, and cultural tastemakers. 

Tournament Structure and Key Competitions

The 2026 tournament will feature four major competitions, each reflecting a distinct level of play and tradition within the sport: 

• Chapel Hill Denham Open Cup 
10–12 Goal Handicap (Week One: January 26 – February 1, 2026) 

• Majekodunmi Cup 
14 Goal and Above Handicap  (Week Two: February 2 – February 8, 2026) 

• Low Cup 
6–8 Goal Handicap  (Week Three: February 9 – February 15, 2026) 

• Silver Cup 
0–2 Goal Handicap (Running concurrently across all three weeks) 

A Club Steeped in History and Prestige 

Founded in 1904, the Lagos Polo Club stands as one of the oldest polo clubs in Africa and a living symbol of Nigeria’s colonial and post-independence sporting heritage.

For more than a century, the Club has served not only as a sporting institution but also as a social and cultural landmark, hosting generations of Nigerian leaders, diplomats, and  international guests. 

Over the decades, the Lagos Polo Club has played a pivotal role in nurturing local talent,  institutionalising polo in Nigeria, and positioning Lagos as a serious destination on the global polo circuit. Its manicured grounds in Ikoyi—set against the backdrop of one of Africa’s most dynamic cities—have witnessed historic matches, iconic rivalries, and the steady evolution of polo in the region. 

More Than a Tournament 

Beyond the field of play, the Lagos International Polo Tournament has become synonymous with refined social gatherings, high-level networking, and cultural exchange. The event contributes significantly to Lagos’ hospitality, tourism, and creative economies, drawing international visitors while showcasing the city’s sophistication, energy, and capacity to host world-class events. 

As Nigeria continues to assert itself on the global stage, the 2026 Lagos International Polo 

Tournament reflects a broader narrative: one of tradition meeting modernity, sport intersecting with culture, and Lagos positioning itself as a confident, cosmopolitan capital of African excellence. 

This tournament is being sponsored by: 

American Express, GTCO, Dangote, Chapel Hill Denham, Veuve Clicquot, Bemil Security, IHS , Stretford Hill Limited, Cardinal Stone, Mota-Engil Nigeria, BlueChip Technologies, Self Assembly Furniture , Brithomes, and IHS Towers.

https://lagospoloevents.com/ 

