
Gunmen dressed in police uniforms shoot d*ad volunteer traffic warden

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased was said to have offended some security operatives before he was shot dead.

The incident happened on Saturday, April 1, 2023, causing panic among the residents of the area since that day. It was gathered that the deceased, a volunteer traffic warden, was controlling the traffic in Rumuokoro, an outskirt of Port Harcourt when the assailants attacked him.

He was said to be assisting in clearing the gridlock caused by a downpour when one of the gunmen in police uniform inside a vehicle shot him on sight.

According to a source, who preferred not to be mentioned in this report, the deceased had earlier had an issue with some security personnel.

“What I heard was that Chukwuka was arguing with some security people, but I don’t know if they are policemen or not.

“He is a very quiet person and very intelligent. He is a First Class graduate, 43 years old now. It is very unfortunate what happened to him,” the source was quoted as saying.

Confirming the incident, the deceased’s father, John Monye, a retired warrant officer said he was at home when someone used his late son’s telephone number to call him to inform him of the development.

“I was in the house when somebody who said he is my son’s friend used his (Chukwuka) number to call me.

“That caller said Chukwuka’s corpse was lying on the ground, that they shot him.

“He said the police shot him,” the distraught father stated.

Rivers Police Spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the killing, saying the deceased’s corpse had been taken to a morgue.



