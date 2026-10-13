Audiomack partners with Felabration 2026, giving Audiomack+ subscribers VIP Access

Felabration week just got an Audiomack VIP’ section.

Audiomack, the global music and audio streaming service, has partnered with Felabration 2026, the annual festival honouring Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and the Afrobeat sound he gave the world. The festival runs from October 13 to 19 in Lagos, and this year Audiomack+ subscribers get a seat closer to the action.

Audiomack+ subscribers, including anyone who signs up for the first time during festival week, can claim one of the limited VIP seats and exclusive Audiomack x Felabration merch. It is first come, first served.

For close to three decades, Felabration has been the place where Afrobeat’s past and future share one stage. Its traditional home, the New Afrika Shrine, has hosted everyone from rising acts finding their crowd to stars like Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy. Audiomack is bringing that same spirit online with a Felabration playlist that traces the sound from Fela’s originals to the artists carrying it forward today.

“Afrobeat sits at the root of so much of the African music the world is dancing to right now, and Fela is a big reason why,” said Charlotte Bwana, Vice President of Marketing at Audiomack. “Our Felabration playlist is an open door back to the source. For our Audiomack+ subscribers, we wanted to go further and put them in the room where the culture lives.”

Felabration is the first in a growing line of experiences Audiomack is building for its Audiomack+ members. More perks, from live events to exclusive drops, are on the way.

HOW TO CLAIM YOUR VIP SEAT

Subscribe to Audiomack+ at audiomack.com or on the app before or during the festival.

Walk to the Audiomack stand, and an Audiomack representative will take you into the VIP area on festival nights.

Seats are available while they last.

STREAM THE PLAYLIST

Listen to Felabration 2026 Playlist on Audiomack.

About Audiomack

Audiomack is a music streaming and discovery platform that connects artists with fans. With over 60 million monthly users, the service enables artists to upload unlimited music for free. Its curated catalogue includes songs from all three major labels and more than 400 independent labels.