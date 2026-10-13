FG targets steady electricity for all Nigerians; commits to clearing legacy debts to Gencos - Tegbe

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering steady electricity to every Nigerian and says it will finish paying the legacy debts owed to power generation companies (Gencos), while ensuring that the vulnerable groups are adequately protected.

The Honourable Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, made this known recently at the Harvard Business School Association of Nigeria (HBSAN) Energy Conference in Lagos. He said that about N1.23 trillion of the backlog has been paid so far through bonds, with the balance to be cleared next year.

Tegbe noted that the goal goes beyond settling old debts. The government, he said, is determined to ensure such arrears do not build up again, so that the sector can attract investment and deliver reliable power to homes and businesses across the country.

The commitment reflects the determination of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver a stable and reliable electricity supply for all Nigerians. By clearing its obligations to Gencos and making full use of available generation capacity, the Federal Government is building a stronger, more investment-ready power sector in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, so that homes, businesses and industries can count on steady power to drive growth and prosperity.