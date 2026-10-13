Abdulkadir Hassanul Basari spent 5 days sewing non-stop to break a Guinness World Record — but there's more to his mission

Abdulkadir Hassanul Basari spent 5 days sewing non-stop to break a Guinness World Record — but there's more to his mission

Tailor spent 5 days sewing non-stop to break a Guinness World Record — but there's more to his mission

Nigerian tailor Abdulkadir Hassanul Basari completed a 120-hour sewing marathon in a bid to break a Guinness World Record and make uniforms for disadvantaged children.

Abdulkadir Hassanul Basari completed a 120-hour sewing marathon in a bid to break a Guinness World Records title.

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His Sew for the Nation initiative aims to provide school uniforms for disadvantaged pupils in public schools.

The attempt must be verified by Guinness World Records before he can be recognised as the new record holder.

After five days of sewing, Kano fashion designer Abdulkadir Hassanul Basari had reached the finish line of an ambitious challenge.

He had spent 120 hours working at his sewing machine, hoping to become a Guinness World Records title holder while making school uniforms for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

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A video of Basari praying and celebrating after completing the marathon has circulated online, drawing attention to an effort that combined his professional skill with a charitable cause.

The fashion entrepreneur, who runs Basari Apparels and Textiles Nigeria Limited, began the challenge on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at the sports complex of Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria in Kano. He completed it on Monday, October 12.

Tagged Sew for the Nation, the initiative was designed to produce uniforms for pupils in public schools whose families might struggle to afford them.

Kano fashion designer Abdulkadir Hassanul Basari aims to produce uniforms for pupils in public schools whose families might struggle to afford them through his GRW attempt.

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Basari's target was to surpass the existing Guinness World Records title for the longest sewing marathon by an individual.

That record belongs to fellow Nigerian tailor Oluwaseun Kuforiji, who sewed for 106 hours, 55 minutes and 20 seconds between January 22 and 26, 2025, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Kuforiji produced 22 items during his attempt. Guinness World Records officially recognised his achievement in March 2025.

Basari's reported 120 hours exceeds that duration by 13 hours, four minutes and 40 seconds. However, completing a longer marathon does not automatically confer the title. Guinness World Records must assess the evidence before confirming whether he has broken the record.

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Other Nigerians who have made Guinness World Records history

Nigerians who have made Guinness World Records history

Basari's attempt comes after several Nigerians have attracted international attention for turning their skills into record-breaking achievements.

Hilda Baci put Nigerian food on the global stage. In May 2023, the chef cooked continuously for 93 hours and 11 minutes, setting the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual at the time.

Although she later lost that title, she returned in September 2025 to set another record with an 8,780kg serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice prepared in Lagos. The food was distributed to the public and local communities.

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Tunde Onakoya played chess for 60 hours. In April 2024, the Nigerian chess advocate and American player Shawn Martinez played continuously in New York's Times Square, surpassing the previous chess-marathon record.

Nigerian chess advocate and American player Shawn Martinez played chess continuously in New York's Times Square.

Onakoya's challenge also supported his work through Chess in Slums Africa, which uses chess to create educational opportunities for children.

Fola David drew a massive picture celebrating Nigeria. The Nigerian doctor and artist created a 1,004.7-square-metre drawing titled The Unity of Diversity in Lagos on July 21, 2024.

The artwork celebrated Nigeria's cultural heritage and earned him the Guinness World Records title for the largest drawing by an individual.

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Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke used art to promote autism awareness. The young Nigerian artist achieved the record for the largest art canvas on April 2, 2025, with a work measuring 12,381.02 square metres.

Titled Impossibility Is a Myth, the artwork promoted autism awareness, inclusion and neurodiversity.

Symply Tacha set two makeup records. The reality television star, whose real name is Anita Natacha Akide, completed 82 cosmetic makeovers in eight hours and 144 in 24 hours in Lagos in October 2025. Guinness World Records subsequently recognised both achievements.

These record holders have worked in very different fields, but their achievements show how each turned a particular skill into an accomplishment that attracted attention beyond Nigeria.

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Basari's sewing marathon adds tailoring to that list of ambitious attempts. His initiative also has a practical goal, with school uniforms intended for children who might otherwise struggle to get them.