The sad report was made known to newsmen by the state commissioner of Police, Mr Mukaddas Garba on Saturday in Makurdi, that incident occurred during the burial of one late Tor Amaafu.

Garba claimed that the force had commenced investigation into the matter, assuring that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

He urged the public to assist the police with relevant informations that would lead to the culprits arrest.

According to NAN, an eyewitness said the gunmen, who numbered over 10, opened fire on the mourners and killed many while others sustained injuries in the process.