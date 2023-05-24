Gang steals ₦495k from elderly man's bank account after helping him at ATM

This is contained in a statement issued by the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Wednesday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the suspects were arrested by police operatives serving in Hawk Tactical Squad together with troops of NAF, Enugu, on May 6 at about 4:30 pm in Emene, Enugu.

He said that the suspects included three males and one female.

According to him, the suspects were arrested while escaping to their hideout in Emene, Enugu, after they fraudulently stole the ATM card and Personal Identification Number (PIN) of an unsuspecting 63-year-old male victim.

"This, they did, while pretending to assist the 63-year-old man withdraw money from a commercial bank ATM along Ogui Road, Enugu.

"Immediately after switching the ATM card, the suspects used the card and PIN to withdraw the total sum of ₦‎495,000 from the victim's account.

"The suspects confessed to the crime, stating that they have carried out many other criminal acts of ATM card swapping and fraud within Enugu metropolis.

"Four different bank ATM cards, including that of the victim, were recovered from them," he said.

Ndukwe said that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, commended the joint operatives for bursting and bringing the criminal syndicate to book.

He said that the commissioner had urged bank customers, particularly the elderly and those without proper knowledge of how to use ATMs to exercise caution.