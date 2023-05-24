The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gang steals ₦495k from elderly man's bank account after helping him at ATM

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects were arrested while escaping to their hideout.

The suspects have confessed to carrying out criminal schemes in the Enugu metropolis [Reuters/Akintunde Akinleye]
The suspects have confessed to carrying out criminal schemes in the Enugu metropolis [Reuters/Akintunde Akinleye]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Wednesday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the suspects were arrested by police operatives serving in Hawk Tactical Squad together with troops of NAF, Enugu, on May 6 at about 4:30 pm in Emene, Enugu.

He said that the suspects included three males and one female.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the suspects were arrested while escaping to their hideout in Emene, Enugu, after they fraudulently stole the ATM card and Personal Identification Number (PIN) of an unsuspecting 63-year-old male victim.

"This, they did, while pretending to assist the 63-year-old man withdraw money from a commercial bank ATM along Ogui Road, Enugu.

"Immediately after switching the ATM card, the suspects used the card and PIN to withdraw the total sum of ₦‎495,000 from the victim's account.

"The suspects confessed to the crime, stating that they have carried out many other criminal acts of ATM card swapping and fraud within Enugu metropolis.

"Four different bank ATM cards, including that of the victim, were recovered from them," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ndukwe said that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, commended the joint operatives for bursting and bringing the criminal syndicate to book.

He said that the commissioner had urged bank customers, particularly the elderly and those without proper knowledge of how to use ATMs to exercise caution.

Ndukwe said that the state police boss urged bank customers to seek the assistance of bank staff while using their cards at the ATM.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari jokes about Niger Republic defending him post-presidency

Buhari jokes about Niger Republic defending him post-presidency

Sanwo-Olu to upgrade 33 Ajegunle schools after signing ₦135 billion bonds

Sanwo-Olu to upgrade 33 Ajegunle schools after signing ₦135 billion bonds

President Buhari's daughter hails 'silent achiever' father

President Buhari's daughter hails 'silent achiever' father

Buhari to dissolve cabinet as he presides over his last FEC meeting

Buhari to dissolve cabinet as he presides over his last FEC meeting

Lagos wants to attract global tourists by building houses on water

Lagos wants to attract global tourists by building houses on water

Buhari approves reorganisation of aviation sector ahead of handover

Buhari approves reorganisation of aviation sector ahead of handover

AbdulRazaq elected Chairman of Nigeria Governors' Forum

AbdulRazaq elected Chairman of Nigeria Governors' Forum

Ngige advises Igbos to stop playing bad politics

Ngige advises Igbos to stop playing bad politics

Sanwo-Olu says 2nd term victory proves Lagosians are happy with him

Sanwo-Olu says 2nd term victory proves Lagosians are happy with him

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Congolese Minister describes impregnating deputy as workplace accident. [Punch]

Congolese deputy minister reacts to rumoured pregnancy for Education Minister

Apostle Johnson Suleman has been involved in other public scandals in the past [Daily Post]

Apostle Suleman dares Halima Abubakar to prove in court they had affair

65-year-old man, brother r*pe stepdaughter, infect her womb

65-year-old man infects teen stepdaughter's womb after r*ping her for 2 years

Suspects during their parade by the police. [Punch]

Kidnapper mistakenly shoots gang member dead during operation