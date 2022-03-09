RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

FMN Women’s Network establishes outreach program to inspire and empower girls in Apapa

Despite growing awareness about gender diversity and inclusion, women’s rights are still not respected or protected in many parts of the world.

Sadly, women continue to be disproportionately affected by poverty, discrimination, and exploitation, as well as other monumental barriers that prevent them from reaching their full potential.

To address these issues, the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day themed “break the bias”, seeks to highlight the benefits of a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination against girls and women.

Thus, in honor of Women's Day, women from the FMN Women's Network visited Apapa Senior High School as part of an outreach program designed specifically for senior class girls.

This education outreach program was essentially hinged on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals - SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 5 (Gender Equality) with the critical focus of empowering and inspiring young girls towards a more deliberate and impactful future.

In keeping with tenets of this year’s theme, Break the Bias - Stand out, the outreach sought to provide a platform where girls could discover and develop their true potentials through curated sessions on specific career mentorship and general question and answer sessions intended to inspire the girls.

Overall, the outreach program aimed to motivate and inspire girls to become better people for themselves and their communities and provide a safe space where young girls could discuss their ambitions openly and receive the necessary guidance and encouragement.

Over 100 students attended the program, which was part of FMN Women’s Network’s strategy of creating a substantial impact in their community and nation. In addition to learning first-hand from professionals on building strategies to help them stand out from the crowd, the girls and their teachers also received gifts at the end of the session.

