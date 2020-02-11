Fire razed several shops in the early hours of Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in Atakumosa Central Market, Adeti, Ilesha area of Osun.

Traders in the market were left shell shocked, as goods valued at millions of Naira got destroyed in the raging inferno.

Punch reports that the fire which started around 1:00 am on Tuesday, affected several shops located at the entrance of the market, and was later subdued through the combined efforts of the police and firemen.

Confirming the incident, the Administrative Officer of Osun Fire Service, Fatai Aremu said despite the early response to the distress call, barriers at the entrance of the affected shops did not allow the firemen access the burning area of the market.

Aremu said the damage caused by the fire incident was severe, adding that the cause of the incident had not been ascertained.

While reacting to the incident, Osun Police Command Spokesman, Folasade Odoro said no life was lost in the incident, but several shops were razed.

Odoro added that police personnel were deployed to the scene of the incident to prevent looting immediately they were informed of the incident.