ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Fire guts LG office, destroys electronics worth millions in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

No fatalities or injuries in the incident but the fire has escalated to the entire premises.

Fire guts LG office, destroys electronics worth millions in Lagos [NAN]
Fire guts LG office, destroys electronics worth millions in Lagos [NAN]

Recommended articles

The Lagos State Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the incident happened at the LG office, Abule Osun, Trade Fair in Lagos.

“LASEMA received distress calls through the 767 and 112 toll-free emergency lines at about 00.15hrs and activated the Lagos State Emergency Response Plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon arrival at the scene at about 00.40hrs, it was discovered that fire was raging at the LG office located at the above address.

“The fire spread throughout the entire warehouse, affecting equipment, small forklifts, household goods and electronics worth hundreds of millions of naira,” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu who said that the cause of the fire had not been ascertained, added that the incident was being coordinated alongside the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service to prevent further spread.

LASEMA has also activated the fire unit to support the operation with several additional fire appliance trucks for a quick intervention.

“No fatalities or injuries in the incident but the fire has escalated to the entire premises,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the operation was still ongoing, adding that all responders and the entire LG staff have been relocated outside the premises for safety reasons.

“More fire trucks have been activated and are being expected while the Nigerian Army and the Police are also at the scene,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Your outburst against Tinubu irresponsible - Dogara blasts Bala Mohammed

Your outburst against Tinubu irresponsible - Dogara blasts Bala Mohammed

Minister lauds Kebbi Governor’s handling of hunger protest

Minister lauds Kebbi Governor’s handling of hunger protest

Katsina PDP crisis deepens as Lado-led faction ignores court, holds congresses

Katsina PDP crisis deepens as Lado-led faction ignores court, holds congresses

Lagos slashes Blue Line rail fare by 25%, increases trips to 72 per day

Lagos slashes Blue Line rail fare by 25%, increases trips to 72 per day

Nwifuru pays ₦450m counterpart fund for World Bank’ women project

Nwifuru pays ₦450m counterpart fund for World Bank’ women project

UNIBEN professor faces panel over alleged sexual harassment

UNIBEN professor faces panel over alleged sexual harassment

No northerner protested against Buhari - 60m Arewa youths support Tinubu, Akpabio

No northerner protested against Buhari - 60m Arewa youths support Tinubu, Akpabio

'I totally support japa' - Elumelu backs mass youth emigration for better life

'I totally support japa' - Elumelu backs mass youth emigration for better life

Abia Govt to extend nurses’ retirement age to 65

Abia Govt to extend nurses’ retirement age to 65

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The driver will spend time in a correctional facility (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Driver bags 1-year jail term with no fine option for stealing company car

The deceased lecturer, Dr Gyang [Punch]

Kidnappers release children of slain lecturer after 37 days in captivity

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

Police arrest 2 Benin Republic nationals for stealing car during protest in Lagos

17-year-old boy electrocuted while working with stepdad at construction site/Illustration (TheBusinessIntelligence)

17-year-old boy electrocuted while working with stepdad at construction site