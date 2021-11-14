Final year student beats his project supervisor to coma in UNILORIN

The student simply identified as Captain Walz was said to have gone to the lecturer’s office on Thursday, November 11. 2021, to seek her help because he didn’t observe the compulsory Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES).

The lecturer, whose name was given as Mrs Zakariya, who is also the student’s project supervisor was said to have refused to help him.

Following the lecturer’s refusal, Walz reportedly became furious and assaulted the lecturer inflicting severe injuries on her.

Mrs Zakariya was subsequently rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Confirming the incident, the institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs Mr Kunle Akogun told Daily Trust that the lecturer is now in a stable condition.

“Yes, the incident is to true but lecturer is now in a stable condition. The Vice Chancellor, Prof Abdulkareem Age visited her in the company of some Dean’s and other university staff.

“They described further described the incident unfortunate and sad and assured justice will be done on the matter.,” Akogun said.