Father places bounty on son-in-law who k*lled his pregnant daughter

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect was said to have used a kitchen knife to slit the throat of his pregnant wife, who’s a mother of three. For anyone that could produce valuable information that will lead to the former’s arrest, the deceased’s father is offering to pay ₦100,000 to the person.

Inuaghata, Osaretin and family (image0 - 2023-06-12T131131318)
Inuaghata, Osaretin and family (image0 - 2023-06-12T131131318)

Adun offered to pay ₦100,000 to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of his son-in-law, Inuaghata.

Addressing journalists on the matter, Adun disclosed that the deceased is a pregnant mother of three.

While noting that he was told that his daughter was killed by her husband, Adun said that Inuaghata had gone into hiding since Saturday, May 24, 2023, when the incident happened.

His words: “I hail from Orhionmwon Local Government Area. My daughter was killed by her husband. She was 23 years old. The incident happened at Egba on May 24.

“I do not understand the problem they had that led to the killing of my daughter. I was called that my daughter was killed. He used a knife to slit her throat; she was pregnant when she was killed. I want the boy arrested.

“I will give anybody 100,000 for information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect. The boy had not formally married my daughter. His parents are both dead. I have called his brother that he ran away after killing my daughter.”

When called to confirm the incident, Edo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor said the command was yet-to-be the known for the killing.

Damilare Famuyiwa

