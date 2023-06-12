Father places bounty on son-in-law who k*lled his pregnant daughter

Adun offered to pay ₦100,000 to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of his son-in-law, Inuaghata.

Addressing journalists on the matter, Adun disclosed that the deceased is a pregnant mother of three.

While noting that he was told that his daughter was killed by her husband, Adun said that Inuaghata had gone into hiding since Saturday, May 24, 2023, when the incident happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

His words: “I hail from Orhionmwon Local Government Area. My daughter was killed by her husband. She was 23 years old. The incident happened at Egba on May 24.

“I do not understand the problem they had that led to the killing of my daughter. I was called that my daughter was killed. He used a knife to slit her throat; she was pregnant when she was killed. I want the boy arrested.

“I will give anybody ₦100,000 for information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect. The boy had not formally married my daughter. His parents are both dead. I have called his brother that he ran away after killing my daughter.”