ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Family announces death of corps member 6 days to his wedding

Damilare Famuyiwa

The corps member died in an accident in Nasarawa State.

The deceased, Esla Adams [Punch]
The deceased, Esla Adams [Punch]

Recommended articles

The deceased, who was said to be a graduate of Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Jos (UNIJOS) in Plateau State, had a workshop on Keffi Road in the Akwanga area of Nasarawa State, where he welded and fabricated metals.

In a statement in which Adams’ death was disclosed, the family said the deceased was billed for his wedding introduction on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

We regret to announce the death of Esla Adams, who will be laid to rest on Friday, May 24, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The funeral service will be held at the ERCC ‘Bethel Land’ in Akwanga, Nasarawa State’s Angwan Kpandom.

“The candlelight parade will start from Lafia Road to the renowned White House in the Angwan Attah neighbourhood of Akwanga on Thursday, May 23. Those expressing sympathy dress in black for the candlelight parade, which will begin at 5:30 p.m,” the statement added.

Mourning the late corps member, a friend who identifies as Comrade Simon Lukeson on Facebook, wrote, “Bro Esla Adams, I am so speechless hearing about your demise after all the years in University of Jos, a current serving corps member preparing for your marriage introduction 26th of this month. You are no more. Ahhhh! what a world. We just met in Lafia on Sunday, Monday, and you are no more. Tor! We can’t question God. May your soul find rest in the bossom of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

“Oh Death! Where is thy sting? Metallurgy Eng. Esla Adams. A graduate of UniJos and Serving Corps member. A serious-minded fellow, full of enthusiasm about his profession, is no more. We shall forever miss you. RIP, Sir,” Fula John el-Dominion wrote.

Another user, Williams Gabriel, wrote, “Haba, this one hit me so hard. Esla Adams, this is never the plan. I beg, come back, let us do this introduction and marriage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Esther James Anvah wrote, “I can’t remember when last I cried this hard. Why so soon, baby? As we fondly call each other. What will happen to the wedding preparation now? I can’t believe I’m typing RIP instead of congratulations. Go well, legend Esla AdamsEsla Adams, you will surely be missed.”

Friends, colleagues, and family members are expected to be present at Adams’ funeral on Friday.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court unable to proceed with Binance Executive Gambaryan's case due to his absence

Court unable to proceed with Binance Executive Gambaryan's case due to his absence

Fresh crisis rocks Cross River as lawmakers impeach speaker

Fresh crisis rocks Cross River as lawmakers impeach speaker

There's no celebration planned for Tinubu's 1-year anniversary - Idris

There's no celebration planned for Tinubu's 1-year anniversary - Idris

Police detain VeryDarkMan again over alleged comments against senior officers

Police detain VeryDarkMan again over alleged comments against senior officers

Female prison admissions rise by 4.82% in Nigeria

Female prison admissions rise by 4.82% in Nigeria

Nigeria ranked 2nd least indebted country in Africa

Nigeria ranked 2nd least indebted country in Africa

High salt intake causes 17.9 million deaths from heart attack and stroke

High salt intake causes 17.9 million deaths from heart attack and stroke

Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger will reverse decision on ECOWAS exit - Ndume

Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger will reverse decision on ECOWAS exit - Ndume

Abigail Katung makes history as Leeds' first African descent Lord Mayor

Abigail Katung makes history as Leeds' first African descent Lord Mayor

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A man sweeping [Vanguard News]

Man to sweep court for 3 weeks for stealing woman's purse while buying bread

She lost a tooth during the assault [Punch]

55-year-old man dragged to court for attempting to strangle his wife

An illustrative image of a road crash {TheNation]

Travellers crushed to death as trailer rams into 18-seater bus at police checkpoint

Ogun inmate accused of pulling ₦700k scam from prison, NCoS says no proof yet [Vanguard]

Ogun inmate accused of pulling ₦700k scam from prison, NCoS vows to investigate