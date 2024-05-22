Family announces death of corps member 6 days to his wedding

The deceased, who was said to be a graduate of Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Jos (UNIJOS) in Plateau State, had a workshop on Keffi Road in the Akwanga area of Nasarawa State, where he welded and fabricated metals.

In a statement in which Adams’ death was disclosed, the family said the deceased was billed for his wedding introduction on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

“We regret to announce the death of Esla Adams, who will be laid to rest on Friday, May 24, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The funeral service will be held at the ERCC ‘Bethel Land’ in Akwanga, Nasarawa State’s Angwan Kpandom.

“The candlelight parade will start from Lafia Road to the renowned White House in the Angwan Attah neighbourhood of Akwanga on Thursday, May 23. Those expressing sympathy dress in black for the candlelight parade, which will begin at 5:30 p.m,” the statement added.

Mourning the late corps member, a friend who identifies as Comrade Simon Lukeson on Facebook, wrote, “Bro Esla Adams, I am so speechless hearing about your demise after all the years in University of Jos, a current serving corps member preparing for your marriage introduction 26th of this month. You are no more. Ahhhh! what a world. We just met in Lafia on Sunday, Monday, and you are no more. Tor! We can’t question God. May your soul find rest in the bossom of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

“Oh Death! Where is thy sting? Metallurgy Eng. Esla Adams. A graduate of UniJos and Serving Corps member. A serious-minded fellow, full of enthusiasm about his profession, is no more. We shall forever miss you. RIP, Sir,” Fula John el-Dominion wrote.

Another user, Williams Gabriel, wrote, “Haba, this one hit me so hard. Esla Adams, this is never the plan. I beg, come back, let us do this introduction and marriage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Esther James Anvah wrote, “I can’t remember when last I cried this hard. Why so soon, baby? As we fondly call each other. What will happen to the wedding preparation now? I can’t believe I’m typing RIP instead of congratulations. Go well, legend Esla AdamsEsla Adams, you will surely be missed.”