ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG to empower 5,000 corps members with ₦10m each to fund their small business

News Agency Of Nigeria

This act will enable the FG leverage and properly manage the vast assets of the NYSC and make strategic investments in various sectors.

Corps members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) [OYSG]
Corps members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) [OYSG]

Recommended articles

The Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Ibrahim, revealed this on Monday in Abuja, during the opening ceremony of the maiden meeting of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) management with heads of Corps Producing Institutions (CPI) in Nigeria.

According to her, this is in line with the proposed NYSC reforms which will take place soon, adding that it was different from the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund programme for 2024.

I will be inaugurating a team to undertake the review, restructuring and reforms of the NYSC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The thrust of these reforms will be centred on imbuing participants with an entrepreneurship mindset and making skills development the core of the programme.

“Though that is already part of the objectives carried out by the scheme, the aim is to partner with it to strengthen the mandate.

“How do we make the scheme more efficient, more effective and more beneficial to both the nation and the Corps members?

“So, we envision a future where the NYSC programme is not only self-sustaining, but also a revenue generating programme within the next five years.

“To achieve this, we will institutionalise the NYSC ventures as an investment and asset management outfit,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister said that this would enable the Federal Government to leverage and properly manage the vast assets of the NYSC and make strategic investments in various sectors. She listed the sectors to include agriculture, manufacturing, garment making, communication and Digital Banking.

She said that the initiative underscored the commitment of the present administration to invest in youth-led entrepreneurial ventures as a step towards youth contribution to Nigeria’s journey towards a trillion-dollar economy.

“The National Youth Skills programme will play a pivotal role in these reforms. While typically a 12-month programme this year, we’ll start a six-month abridged version.

“We expect the ventures funded to emerge from this programme in various strategic sectors driving innovation and economic growth,” she added.

Ibrahim urged the participants, as the custodians of higher education in Nigeria, to bear the profound responsibility of nurturing the intellectual, moral and civic capacity of the nation’s youth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed said that the decision to initiate the direct interface with Vice-Chancellors, Rectors and Provosts came as a result of the scheme’s desire to elicit more decisive actions regarding the roles of their institutions in the mobilisation process.

He said that the meeting was aimed at creating strategies for the elimination of identified flaws and ensuring a more seamless mobilisation process.

Over the years, we have thoroughly examined the process and identified avoidable problems while constructive engagements with relevant stakeholders have led to a number of resolutions aimed at addressing them.

“However, some CPIs are not doing enough on the implementation of these decisions.

“We have also observed that the delegation of the roles of principal officers of some institutions to their subordinates is partly responsible for the shortfalls and abuses that have bedevilled the mobilisation process, including the presentation of unqualified persons for enlistment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am, therefore, confident that this meeting will elicit greater commitment from these highly respected stakeholders,” he stated.

While declaring the meeting open, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, said the need for the adoption of innovative strategies to surmount challenges and enhance best practices for the engagement of young graduates in national development efforts could not be over-emphasised.

Wike, represented by the Mandate Secretary, Women and Children Affairs, FCT Administration, Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, added that it was gratifying that the scheme was focused on enhancing the efficiency of its operation.

This, he said, was through the adoption of technology-driven approaches in data collation and processing for mobilisation and deployment purposes.

“I encourage you to continue to optimise the IT solutions for accuracy and greater efficiency. I am aware that this meeting is maiden and a crucial step in addressing critical issues pertaining to the effective implementation of operational policies of the scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I commend the decision of the NYSC to periodically bring critical stakeholders together for brainstorming on the best strategies for greater success, which aligns perfectly with the contemporary global best practices for achieving desired results,” he noted.

The minister urged them to participate actively and offer insightful contributions, adding that he was confident that the all-important engagement would pave the way for a more responsive, efficient, and impactful NYSC.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

400 detainees rot in Kano prison with no case files, no records

400 detainees rot in Kano prison with no case files, no records

Tinubu's admin to empower Nigerian women with 37,000 POS machines nationwide

Tinubu's admin to empower Nigerian women with 37,000 POS machines nationwide

FG enforces collection of helicopter landing levy to boost revenue

FG enforces collection of helicopter landing levy to boost revenue

Minister files lawsuit to stop mass wedding of 100 orphaned girls in Niger

Minister files lawsuit to stop mass wedding of 100 orphaned girls in Niger

Tinubu orders MDAs to only buy vehicles powered by CNG, solar or electric

Tinubu orders MDAs to only buy vehicles powered by CNG, solar or electric

FG to empower 5,000 corps members with ₦10m each to fund their small business

FG to empower 5,000 corps members with ₦10m each to fund their small business

Reasons behind Peter Obi's visit to Atiku, Saraki, Lamido revealed

Reasons behind Peter Obi's visit to Atiku, Saraki, Lamido revealed

FCTA issues 24-hr demolition notices to clear 500 illegal markets, shanties

FCTA issues 24-hr demolition notices to clear 500 illegal markets, shanties

FG to introduce wage system based on workers' productivity

FG to introduce wage system based on workers' productivity

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Banks will soon start deducting cybersecurity levies on your electronic transactions

Enugu Band A feeders enjoy reduced tariff from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80 [Punch Newspapers]

Enugu Band A feeders enjoy reduced tariff from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria, KIM Pankyu and President Bola Tinubu [News Tarmac Nigeria]

Korean Ambassador vows to support Nigeria in fighting insecurity

Anambra PASAN suspends strike for 2 months as Govt addresses demands [The Eastern Updates]

Anambra PASAN suspends strike for 2 months as Govt addresses demands