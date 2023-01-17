Ethereum can help the healthcare industry through intelligent contracts

Furthermore, smart contracts can help pharmacists track dispensing errors by updating the patient's medical record with information from the pharmacy's computer system. For example, the smart contract can update the patient's health records whenever the pharmacy updates its dispensing system.

Ethereum has massive use in the healthcare industry:

Ethereum can help the healthcare industry by providing them with a new way of handling their supply chain tasks. The Ethereum blockchain can digitize medical records and make medical documentation more transparent. For example, confirmations of drug packaging and shipping events can be recorded into the blockchain along with shipment tracking numbers. People can also use the Ethereum blockchain to create a tamper-proof system for medicine distributors and pharmacies to track medicine shipments from when they leave their warehouse until when they are delivered to customers.

Ethereum allows anyone, anywhere in the world, to execute arbitrary intelligent contracts for any purpose. The Ethereum blockchain can help the healthcare industry by making it possible to build decentralized, autonomous corporations (DAC). A DAC is a process or group that performs automated contracts on behalf of separate and independent parties.

For example, a DAC will receive notifications from pharmacies, hospitals, and other organizations regarding shipment delivery dates. The DAC would automatically update databases with this data and send customer alerts. In addition, smart contracts will allow dACs to receive real-time payments without waiting for funds to be forwarded by bank transfer. These payment systems will ensure that all relevant parties have access to accurate information.

What changes can Ethereum bring to the healthcare industry?

1. Better management of healthcare records:

Ethereum can help the healthcare industry by using the blockchain to improve the management of individual medical records. The Ethereum platform can be used by doctors, hospitals, and insurance companies to store a patient's medical records on the blockchain. Patients who want their information removed from a doctor or hospital database can do so via the blockchain.

2. Enhancing security in pharma drugs:

Ethereum can help the healthcare industry by providing secure and transparent monitoring of pharma drugs and their transfer between different parties. Smart contracts that run on the Ethereum blockchain will allow customers to verify if their medicine was tampered with, shipped in an inappropriate container, or in any way damaged during transit.

3. Creating a more transparent drug supply chain:

Ethereum can help the healthcare industry by making the supply chain more transparent to all customers. The Ethereum blockchain can record and confirm every transaction between manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, and patients. For example, customers who buy pharma drugs can verify that their medicine was manufactured in a reputable facility and stored using proper shipping methods.

4. Integrating with intelligent home systems:

Ethereum can help the healthcare industry by integrating with "smart home" systems that are set up to control lighting and heating items in the house via a smartphone app or other intelligent devices connected to the network. For example, innovative home systems can be used by companies to help keep older adults safe and warm by allowing them to use the wheelchair lift to get into the house. Innovative home technology can also be used in healthcare settings, such as hospitals, to aid medical professionals in keeping a patient's room temperature and lights in alignment with their comfort levels.

5. Making managing patents easier:

Ethereum can help the healthcare industry by enabling it to manage intellectual property (IP) rights more efficiently and effectively. Many pharmaceuticals and other medical products are difficult to patent because complex chemical formulas and other aspects lack clear definitions. Blockchain technologies are already being used to create smart contracts and decentralized autonomous corporations which can manage IP rights.

Ethereum can help the healthcare industry by providing a way to securely store and transfer medical records and other information via a blockchain-distributed ledger. As a result, Ethereum can reduce the risk of fraud, tampered documents, and more.

6. Reducing medical errors:

Ethereum can help the healthcare industry by reducing medical errors during pharma drug dispensing events when pharmacies receive inaccurate or faulty information from their computer systems. Intelligent contracts can monitor dispensing events in real-time, using computer systems at both the pharmacy and hospital levels to ensure accurate medicines are dispensed.

7. Creating a decentralized medical dApp:

Ethereum can help the healthcare industry by creating dApps that can update or correct errors or omissions from patient records in real time. For example, if a patient's doctor orders a drug unavailable in their location, the Ethereum blockchain can be used by users to update their medical files.

8. Making personal health more accessible:

Ethereum can help the healthcare industry by providing patients with an easy way to make all of their personal health information available on the blockchain. As a result, patients will have unparalleled access to their medical history wherever they are, even if they have no Internet connection.

