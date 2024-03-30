ADVERTISEMENT
EFCC arrests 74 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Items recovered from the suspects include seven exotic cars, three laptops, 124 mobile phones, one PlayStation 3 game, two motorcycles and other incriminating documents.

EFCC arrests 74 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun [Twitter:@officialEFCC]
EFCC Spokesperson Dele Oyewale said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Oyewale stated that the alleged fraudsters were arrested at the Government Residential Area (G.R.A), Sagamu, in Ogun State following, surveillance and intelligence exposing their suspected internet-related offences.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.

