ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

EFCC arrests 14 suspected internet fraudsters from Yahoo Academy in Benue

Bayo Wahab

The EFCC operatives seized several items from the premises, highlighting the scale of operations at this illicit academy.

The suspected fraudsters arrested in Makurdi, Benue State capital. [Punch]
The suspected fraudsters arrested in Makurdi, Benue State capital. [Punch]

Recommended articles

The arrests occurred at a so-called “Yahoo Academy” in Makurdi, Benue State, on Wednesday.

According to the EFCC’s statement on the agency’s X account, the operation was executed following actionable intelligence. Operatives from the Makurdi Zonal Command carried out the raid on a three-bedroom apartment along Achusa Road, identified as a training ground for aspiring internet fraudsters.

The individuals apprehended in the operation include Asongu Terungwa, Aese Sonter, Nyoosu Terungwa, John Kator, Udi Aodona, Terungu Mnyam, Iorwuese Terhide, Ule Francis, Imoter Gloor Emmanuel, Samuel Lubem, Wergba Tertamge, Erukaa Ephraim, Agenale Franklin, and Abechi Toryila.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EFCC operatives seized several items from the premises, highlighting the scale of operations at this illicit academy.

Recovered items encompass laptops, ATM cards, mobile phones, a Firman generator, and a Toyota Corolla car, pointing to the sophistication and preparedness of the suspects in conducting internet fraud.

This raid occurred just hours after another operation by the EFCC at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in Ondo State.

A report by ThePunch indicated a dramatic midnight operation where students’ lodges were invaded around 2 am, leading to allegations of forced entry and arrests among the student community.

Videos and testimonials have since flooded social media, showing the extent of the operation and the broken window frames as evidence of the approach taken by the operatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would be recalled that in November, the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, had mandated a cessation of sting operations during the night, raising questions about the adherence to this directive in the recent Akure operation.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu holds security, food crisis meeting with State governors ahead of AU summit

Tinubu holds security, food crisis meeting with State governors ahead of AU summit

Abure demands clarity on financial misconduct accusations by LP treasurer

Abure demands clarity on financial misconduct accusations by LP treasurer

He was a model of selfless service to humanity - NDLEA mourns Herbert Wigwe

He was a model of selfless service to humanity - NDLEA mourns Herbert Wigwe

We didn't ban worship centres on campus - UniCal VC denies ban, clarifies policy

We didn't ban worship centres on campus - UniCal VC denies ban, clarifies policy

We will not allow UK lawyers practice in Nigeria – NBA remembers colonial past

We will not allow UK lawyers practice in Nigeria – NBA remembers colonial past

Federal Government vows to settle over ₦3 trillion inherited power sector debt

Federal Government vows to settle over ₦3 trillion inherited power sector debt

We'll not listen to unfocused elements, overcoming our challenges is imminent - Ganduje

We'll not listen to unfocused elements, overcoming our challenges is imminent - Ganduje

House of Reps committee to sanction MDAs over violation of Treasury Single Account

House of Reps committee to sanction MDAs over violation of Treasury Single Account

Obaseki to be blamed for absence of governorship candidate - Edo PDP Secretary

Obaseki to be blamed for absence of governorship candidate - Edo PDP Secretary

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Army troops rescue 18 kidnapped women, hands them over to Katsina Govt (NAN)

Army troops rescue 18 kidnapped women, hands them over to Katsina Govt

22-year-old man stabs teenager to death over affair with girlfriend (prr.railfan.net)

Kano man stabs teenager to death for having an affair with girlfriend, bags life imprisonment

court (TheNigerianInfo)

Hotel lodger lands in court after allegedly refusing to pay ₦304,500 bill

Tanker catches fire while discharging petrol in Kogi [NAN]

Tanker catches fire while discharging petrol in Kogi