EFCC arrests 14 suspected internet fraudsters from Yahoo Academy in Benue

The arrests occurred at a so-called “Yahoo Academy” in Makurdi, Benue State, on Wednesday.

According to the EFCC’s statement on the agency’s X account, the operation was executed following actionable intelligence. Operatives from the Makurdi Zonal Command carried out the raid on a three-bedroom apartment along Achusa Road, identified as a training ground for aspiring internet fraudsters.

The individuals apprehended in the operation include Asongu Terungwa, Aese Sonter, Nyoosu Terungwa, John Kator, Udi Aodona, Terungu Mnyam, Iorwuese Terhide, Ule Francis, Imoter Gloor Emmanuel, Samuel Lubem, Wergba Tertamge, Erukaa Ephraim, Agenale Franklin, and Abechi Toryila.

The EFCC operatives seized several items from the premises, highlighting the scale of operations at this illicit academy.

Recovered items encompass laptops, ATM cards, mobile phones, a Firman generator, and a Toyota Corolla car, pointing to the sophistication and preparedness of the suspects in conducting internet fraud.

This raid occurred just hours after another operation by the EFCC at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in Ondo State.

A report by ThePunch indicated a dramatic midnight operation where students’ lodges were invaded around 2 am, leading to allegations of forced entry and arrests among the student community.

Videos and testimonials have since flooded social media, showing the extent of the operation and the broken window frames as evidence of the approach taken by the operatives.

It would be recalled that in November, the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, had mandated a cessation of sting operations during the night, raising questions about the adherence to this directive in the recent Akure operation.