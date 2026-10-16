New Music Friday: featuring songs from Fireboy DML, Victony, Blaqbonez, Solana and more
A stacked week. Fireboy DML earns two slots, courtesy of his new album, ZUKO; Victony extends his viral hit with a cross-continental remix, and Solana follows up her breakout record.
Blaqbonez also continues rolling out NOMADINHO: 4TH PRIME with another single. One of the fuller Fridays in recent weeks.
Blaqbonez - Ca$h Out
Track eight from NOMADINHO: 4TH PRIME keeps the album's nomadic energy going. A bouncy Nigerian hip-hop and Afrobeats record that is assured to earn repeated listens on the strength of its catchiness alone. Does its job as an album cut.
Fireboy DML ft Lojay - Goddess
The second collaboration between Fireboy and Lojay, following their 2024 ‘Letting Go’, and it holds up well. Fireboy's vocals are the consistent anchor and both artists blend smoothly enough to produce something genuinely infectious. One of the better records on this week's list.
Victony ft Don Toliver, Summer Walker - Slick Remix
The viral original earns a cross-continental upgrade with two American features. Summer Walker steps outside her comfort zone and delivers the stronger verse, while Don Toliver's contribution is competent without being memorable. The remix elevates the original without replacing it.
Pheelz - Cash Rules Everything Around Us
A direct nod to Wu-Tang Clan's 1993 C.R.E.A.M., shifting the perspective from individual to collective financial ambition. The concept is clear but the execution does not do enough with the source material to justify the comparison. An interesting attempt that falls short.
Fireboy DML - Sex Love Understanding Trust
Track ten from ZUKO leans into Fireboy's emotional Afro-Life signature, vulnerable and personal in the way his best records are. It does not break new ground but it does not need to. Familiar Fireboy territory delivered with consistency.
Gyakie - Your Body (Crazy)
A smooth Afro-R&B record built around irresistible attraction, delivered with Gyakie's signature warmth. It rewards the right listener in the right moment. Context-dependent but well-executed within those parameters.
Solana - O Ri Mi
The follow-up to her breakout 'Okunkun' continues her YoruPop lane; traditional Yoruba culture fused with contemporary global pop. By my own admission the direction is sharper here than on the debut, and the record supports that assessment.
Fimi - Asiko
A reflective Afropop record centered on divine timing and patience. The pop elements feel like they are reaching for something the production does not quite land, but the theme and the Yoruba language integration give it enough identity to stick after a few listens.
Chech ft Ajebo Hustlers, Tuff King - By Me
High-energy street-pop built for car speakers and street parties. The Port Harcourt street-hop influence gives the production a distinct feel, and all three artists are fully committed to the energy the record demands.