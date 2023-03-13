ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Driver in court for allegedly stealing bus valued ₦4m

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 29- year-old man, Olabode Oluosa, was on Monday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing his employer`s bus valued ₦4million.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)

The defendant, a driver, who resides at 42, Irepodun St., Aboru, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos is being tried for stealing.

Recommended articles

The prosecutor, Insp. Rapheal Donny told the court that the offence was committed on Feb. 2 at Oshodi, Lagos.

Donny said that the defendant who drives the complainant, Mr Lawal Kazeem`s bus for transportation, always parked the bus every day after work in the complainant’s house.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecutor said that the day the bus was stolen; the defendant parked the bus as usual but didn’t drop the key.

Donny said that the bus was stolen shortly after the defendant parked the bus and refused to drop the key.

He said the bus is valued N4million.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. O Odubayo granted the defendant a bail of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Odubayo adjourned the case until March 27 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stop issuing old notes to customers - Gov. Adeleke warns commercial banks

Stop issuing old notes to customers - Gov. Adeleke warns commercial banks

PDP members protest alleged intimidation by traditional rulers in Lagos

PDP members protest alleged intimidation by traditional rulers in Lagos

No plan to ban tricyle operation – Adamawa government

No plan to ban tricyle operation – Adamawa government

LP vows to occupy INEC offices if not allowed to inspect election materials

LP vows to occupy INEC offices if not allowed to inspect election materials

Emefiele not involved in Lagos State politics – CBN

Emefiele not involved in Lagos State politics – CBN

Soludo says CBN has directed banks to dispense old naira notes

Soludo says CBN has directed banks to dispense old naira notes

Caution Labour Party against protests - APC group urges security agents

Caution Labour Party against protests - APC group urges security agents

Buratai congratulates Tinubu, drums support for APC governorship, assembly candidates

Buratai congratulates Tinubu, drums support for APC governorship, assembly candidates

Governors give Emefiele, Malami ultimatum to obey Supreme Court order on naira policy

Governors give Emefiele, Malami ultimatum to obey Supreme Court order on naira policy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

2 dead, many injured as Train and staff bus collide in Lagos

2 dead, many injured as train and govt staff bus collide in Lagos

I’ve been selling clients' sperms for 4 years – Ghanaian mother drops scary secrets

I’ve been selling clients' sperms for 4 years – Ghanaian mother drops scary secrets [Video]

72-year-old left for dead after domestic worker cuts her genitals

72-year-old woman left for d*ad after domestic worker cuts her genitals

Court order

'I’ve erectile dysfunction' - Lecturer accused of rape says, judge frees him for lack of evidence