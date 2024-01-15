Court orders arrest of mother of twins who won't allow their father see them

Aliyu failed to present her children in court as instructed by the Shari’a court. The judge, Malam Anass Khalifa, had ordered Aliyu to present the children in court for their father to see them.

He gave the order after Aliyu’s Lawyer, Hassan Sulaiman, raised a preliminary objection that the court had no jurisdiction to entertain the child custody case. Sulaiman told the court that he wasn’t aware that a copy of appeal was not submitted as well as the reason why the complainant refused to present the children in court as ordered during the last hearing.

Earlier, the defendant, Umar Sulaiman, who is an ex husband to the complainant told the court that he had not been given access to his children for a year. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in 2022, court had granted Aliyu custody of two children aged three with the condition that they spend Sallah holidays with their father.

