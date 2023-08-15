ADVERTISEMENT
Court dissolves marriage on woman's request

News Agency Of Nigeria

She told the court that she was tired of her marriage and wanted a divorce, children’s custody and their maintenance.

The presiding judge, AbdulQadir Umar, dissolved the marriage after the husband agreed to the divorce application by the wife.

Umar also ordered that the applicant should observe the three months Iddah period before she could marry again.

The judge also adjourned until Sept. 19 to rule on their children’s custody.

The respondent, however, accepted the divorce request, saying “since she wants divorce, (there is) no problem. After all, she has packed out of the house for some time now”.

Akanbi also objected to the applicant’s request to have the children, saying the children had always been with him since their mother left the house.

News Agency Of Nigeria

