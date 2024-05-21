ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court adjourns case involving 6 accused of aiding woman's suicide

News Agency Of Nigeria

She was alleged to have committed suicide until investigations by the police revealed the alleged involvement of the six defendants in aiding her suicide.

Court adjourns case involving 6 accused of aiding woman's suicide
Court adjourns case involving 6 accused of aiding woman's suicide

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Omokhuale, daughter of Omoruyi Oloton, Chief Executive Officer, Uyi Technical Company Limited, was found dead in her residence on October 7, 2022.

She was alleged to have committed suicide until investigations by the police revealed the alleged involvement of the six defendants in aiding her suicide.

The six accused persons are; Jessica Iguodala-Oghomwen, Akpes Omorodion, Chukwudi Akpotowho, Joy Noren, Vincent Uhunmwangho, and Blessing Jatto. Justice S. M. Shuaibu said the adjournment was to enable the prosecutor, P. O. Odion, to properly serve all the defendants the charge sheet and proof of evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Edosomwan, counsel to Noren, the fourth defendant, had told the court that his client was not served the charge sheet and the accompanying proof of evidence. Quoting Section 382 (4,5) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, Edosomwan said criminal summons ought to be served personally on the defendant.

“And where this is not possible or impracticable, the court may order that the counsel be served,” he said.

Edosomwan’s position was adopted by O. I. Asenoguan, counsel to Jatto and Iguodala-Oghomwen respectively. Subsequently, the trial judge adjourned the case to July 22 for further hearing.

The six defendants were also charged with money laundering, concealment of the source of funds, and operating specialised banking without a valid licence.

The offences contravened the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022, the Criminal Code Act 2004, and the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

100 sacked Dana Air employees block Lagos office over unpaid salaries, pensions

100 sacked Dana Air employees block Lagos office over unpaid salaries, pensions

Reps call for increased security in Kogi West to curb banditry, kidnapping

Reps call for increased security in Kogi West to curb banditry, kidnapping

Why not UI? - Nigerians slam Makinde after daughter's graduation from Yale

Why not UI? - Nigerians slam Makinde after daughter's graduation from Yale

Nigeria loses ₦4.5bn yearly to Newcastle disease due to inadequate vet services

Nigeria loses ₦4.5bn yearly to Newcastle disease due to inadequate vet services

Ekiti poly bans students from colouring hair, getting tattoos

Ekiti poly bans students from colouring hair, getting tattoos

Adamawa Govt reports 838 measles cases and 49 deaths, urges hard immunity

Adamawa Govt reports 838 measles cases and 49 deaths, urges hard immunity

Yobe Govt acquires ₦14bn contract for farm equipment to boost agriculture

Yobe Govt acquires ₦14bn contract for farm equipment to boost agriculture

FCT DSS says Tinubu successfully solved manhood theft issue in 1 year

FCT DSS says Tinubu successfully solved manhood theft issue in 1 year

Otti swings into action to rescue 3 stolen Abia school kids of same parents

Otti swings into action to rescue 3 stolen Abia school kids of same parents

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A man sweeping [Vanguard News]

Man to sweep court for 3 weeks for stealing woman's purse while buying bread

She lost a tooth during the assault [Punch]

55-year-old man dragged to court for attempting to strangle his wife

An illustrative image of a road crash {TheNation]

Travellers crushed to death as trailer rams into 18-seater bus at police checkpoint

Ogun inmate accused of pulling ₦700k scam from prison, NCoS says no proof yet [Vanguard]

Ogun inmate accused of pulling ₦700k scam from prison, NCoS vows to investigate