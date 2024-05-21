Court adjourns case involving 6 accused of aiding woman's suicide

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Omokhuale, daughter of Omoruyi Oloton, Chief Executive Officer, Uyi Technical Company Limited, was found dead in her residence on October 7, 2022.

She was alleged to have committed suicide until investigations by the police revealed the alleged involvement of the six defendants in aiding her suicide.

The six accused persons are; Jessica Iguodala-Oghomwen, Akpes Omorodion, Chukwudi Akpotowho, Joy Noren, Vincent Uhunmwangho, and Blessing Jatto. Justice S. M. Shuaibu said the adjournment was to enable the prosecutor, P. O. Odion, to properly serve all the defendants the charge sheet and proof of evidence.

Charles Edosomwan, counsel to Noren, the fourth defendant, had told the court that his client was not served the charge sheet and the accompanying proof of evidence. Quoting Section 382 (4,5) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, Edosomwan said criminal summons ought to be served personally on the defendant.

“And where this is not possible or impracticable, the court may order that the counsel be served,” he said.

Edosomwan’s position was adopted by O. I. Asenoguan, counsel to Jatto and Iguodala-Oghomwen respectively. Subsequently, the trial judge adjourned the case to July 22 for further hearing.

The six defendants were also charged with money laundering, concealment of the source of funds, and operating specialised banking without a valid licence.