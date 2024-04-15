Coroner attributes Sylvester Oromoni’s death to his parents' negligence

The Coroner Magistrate, Mikhail Kadiri, said the 12-year-old student died as a result of failed treatment for his enlarged liver.

Recall that Oromoni, who died on November 30, 2021, was said to have been bullied by his schoolmates, who allegedly forced him to drink a poisonous substance.

Before he died, Oromoni was reported to have mentioned five senior students of the College, whose names were Favour Benjamin 16, Edward Begue (16), Ansel Temile (14) Kenneth Inyang, and Micheal Kashamu, 16, son of late Senator, Buruji Kashamu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kadiri said, “Based on the foregoing it is clear that the deceased health deteriorated in (doctor) PW 3’s care.

“PW 3, did not take proper care of the deceased, PW 3, completely abandoned the deceased for a period of more than 32 hours.

“The deceased’s death was an avoidable one but for the negligence of the parents and PW 3, they didn’t take him to the hospital until the day he died on November 30, 2021.

“The deceased went through an avoidable and excruciating pain and made to suffer needlessly.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government had in January 2022, exonerated the five students had exonerated the five students the late pupil mentioned before he died.

ADVERTISEMENT