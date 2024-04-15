ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Coroner attributes Sylvester Oromoni’s death to his parents' negligence

Bayo Wahab

Dowen College has been exonerated as the Coroner attributed Sylvester's death to his parents and doctor's negligence.

Dowen College has been exonerated as the Coroner attributed Sylvester's death to his parents and doctor's negligence.
Dowen College has been exonerated as the Coroner attributed Sylvester's death to his parents and doctor's negligence.

Recommended articles

The Coroner Magistrate, Mikhail Kadiri, said the 12-year-old student died as a result of failed treatment for his enlarged liver.

Recall that Oromoni, who died on November 30, 2021, was said to have been bullied by his schoolmates, who allegedly forced him to drink a poisonous substance.

Before he died, Oromoni was reported to have mentioned five senior students of the College, whose names were Favour Benjamin 16, Edward Begue (16), Ansel Temile (14) Kenneth Inyang, and Micheal Kashamu, 16, son of late Senator, Buruji Kashamu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kadiri said, “Based on the foregoing it is clear that the deceased health deteriorated in (doctor) PW 3’s care.

“PW 3, did not take proper care of the deceased, PW 3, completely abandoned the deceased for a period of more than 32 hours.

“The deceased’s death was an avoidable one but for the negligence of the parents and PW 3, they didn’t take him to the hospital until the day he died on November 30, 2021.

“The deceased went through an avoidable and excruciating pain and made to suffer needlessly.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government had in January 2022, exonerated the five students had exonerated the five students the late pupil mentioned before he died.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Government also exonerated the employees of the school who were accused of having a hand in his death.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fresh crisis in Kano as NNPP passes vote of no confidence on Gov Abba Yusuf

Fresh crisis in Kano as NNPP passes vote of no confidence on Gov Abba Yusuf

Kano APC nullifies Ganduje's suspension, vows to punish those behind it

Kano APC nullifies Ganduje's suspension, vows to punish those behind it

'We regret it' - Enenche bows to pressure, apologises to lady accused of false testimony

'We regret it' - Enenche bows to pressure, apologises to lady accused of false testimony

FG says Nigeria will lead Africa in developing and regulating AI globally

FG says Nigeria will lead Africa in developing and regulating AI globally

Edwin Clark wants Tinubu to send brave soldiers to Sambisa to rescue Chibok girls

Edwin Clark wants Tinubu to send brave soldiers to Sambisa to rescue Chibok girls

FG urged to review PIA as food shortage hits 25 million Nigerians

FG urged to review PIA as food shortage hits 25 million Nigerians

Governor Sule raises alarm over rising kidnappings, militia activities

Governor Sule raises alarm over rising kidnappings, militia activities

Tension in Kano over Ganduje's suspension, arrest of Kwankwaso's crew demanded

Tension in Kano over Ganduje's suspension, arrest of Kwankwaso's crew demanded

PDP sweeps Bayelsa LG polls, winners receive certificates of return

PDP sweeps Bayelsa LG polls, winners receive certificates of return

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Employee obtains ₦7.64m from client on false pretext of allocating a land

Employee obtains ₦7.64m from client on false pretext of allocating a land

7 persons drown in swimming pools, beaches in Lagos in 6 days - Police [bereadylexington]

7 Lagosians drown in swimming pools, beaches in 6 days

Hit-and-Run driver injures 2 on Lagos-Badagry road, victims hospitalised [Punch Newspapers]

Hit-and-Run driver injures 2 on Lagos-Badagry road, victims hospitalised

Ibadan man goes around stealing generators [Nairametrics]

Ibadan man goes around stealing generators