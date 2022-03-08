﻿‘We were attacked’, BRT driver narrates how Bamise was murdered by 3 gunmen

Bamise went missing on Saturday, February 26, 2022, after boarding the BRT bus from Chevron around 7 pm.

During the trip, she reportedly sent distress messages to her friends when she felt uncomfortable in the vehicle due to the conduct of the driver.

She also sent the vehicle details to them in case anything happened to her

But on Monday, March 7, 2022, Bamise’s corpse was found on Carter bridge at Ogogoro community, Lagos Island with parts missing.

Subsequently, the Lagos Police announced that the BRT driver, Nice, had been arrested by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Ogun state.

Speaking when he was paraded by the police, the driver said the three gunmen, who boarded the BRT bus at Agungi, ordered him to stop at Carter bridge, after which they dragged Bamise out of the bus and killed her.

He said, “I picked her from Chevron and I picked the other three guys at Agungi. When those guys showed me the weapons as I was going, I was not myself anymore. Fear came over me.

“Whatever the gunmen told me, that is what I did. When I followed that Carter bridge, after the overhead bridge, they ordered me to stop there.

“When they ordered me to stop, they said I should open the door. When I opened the door, they now started dragging her down.

“When I saw she was crying for help, actually I was helpless. I was thinking she was inside the vehicle holding the iron and I moved on.

“I left her at that scene. I never knew they dragged her down already. I have no connection with anyone of them.”

Bamise’s murder sparked outrage on social media yesterday as Nigerian youths demand justice for the slain fashion designer.