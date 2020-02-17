Best Valentine treat ever! Infinix mobility gives away 300k this valentine to 5 amazing couples

As is customary of this season, so many lovers would have worked themselves up, trying to create the ideal experience for their partners. However, Infinix Mobility was right there this time to say “MAFO!”

The brand took It upon itself to create the perfect experience for lovers this Valentine’s day. In order to achieve this the brand partnered with world-class jewelry maker, Swarovski.

In an interview with Infinix’ PR Manager, Seyi Ajibogere, He said “Infinix mobility is all about creating beautiful life experiences. We know how much the season means to people all over the world, and how stressful it can be trying to go beyond the norm to make your partners feel loved. So, we have decided to take that burden off the hands of a few lovers in Nigeria.”

One thing cognizant of Valentine’s day is sharing. People give their loved one’s gifts ranging from cards and wine and chocolates, to symbolic gestures like a hug, a kiss, all in the bid to share beautiful experiences together and lock down lovely memories. Following this trend, the brand prompted Nigerians to share a kiss with their partners on social media, publicly affirming their love for them. This public show of affection sufficed to put a smile on many faces.

Lovers posted pictures of themselves sharing a kiss with their partners using the hashtag #LoveWithInfinix and #LoveKissWithInfinix with beautiful captions proclaiming their love to their partners. Making sure to tag @Infinixnigeria and their partners. Love was in the air and it was intense.

After the end of the campaign, Tella Motolani, Tolulope Walters, Williams Johnson, Ndubisi Precious, and Ogbuani Daniel all emerged winners with the highest support from friends. Infinix Mobility went on to take the 5 lucky winners and their partners on a shopping spree at the Swarovski Jewel Shop where couples were allowed to select ₦200,000 worth of jewelry. Infinix Mobility’s generosity didn’t stop there, the smartphone brand topped off the once in a lifetime experience with a 100k gift box for each couple. It was the perfect icing on the ‘cake’.

Best Valentine treat ever! Infinix mobility gives away 300k this valentine to 5 amazing couples

It was a beautiful site at the Swarovski store as the couples browsed through, to select beautiful pieces of jewelry to their heart’s content.

Check out a picture of one of the jewelries captured through the eyes of the brilliant S5.

The couples were not alone in the store as they also had the utmost pleasure of meeting with famous Nollywood celebrity, Bolanle Ninalowo a.k.a “Nino B”, along with social media influencer and “love doctor”, Adejoro Olumofin popularly known as “Joro”, who presented the gifts to the couples .

After the shopping ended, Infinix PR manager, Seyi Ajibogere said “We saw a happy spark in the eyes of the couples, and we are glad to have been a part of their Valentine’s day experience.”

