RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Bamise’s case was first reported as kidnapping, says police superintendent

Damilare Famuyiwa

According to the police witness, when Bamise Ayanwole was raped and killed by a BRT vehicle driver, the case was first reported as kidnapping.

Bamise
Bamise

Goddy Ihende, a Superintendent of Police, who was cross-examined by the defence counsel, Abayomi Omotubora, at the Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), said the case of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) passenger, Bamise Ayanwole, who was raped and gruesomely killed last year (2021), was first reported as kidnapping.

Read Also

Addressing the court on Monday, October 31, 2022, Ihende told Justice Sherifat Sonaike that the case was initially reported as a kidnapping incident.

The witness also alleged that Andrew Ominikoron, a driver of the BRT vehicle, who reportedly raped and murdered his passenger, Bamise, is a serial rapist.

Ihende, while testifying against Ominikoron at a Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), said the defendant is known for raping his victims in secluded places, adding that Ominikoron attempted to rape one Doctor Victoria Anieke.

According to the police superintendent, Anieke, on December 29, 2021, came to visit her friend and parents, in the Ikorodu and Ketu areas of Lagos, respectively, from Delta State when she met the BRT vehicle driver and was almost raped.

Ihende, who’s the seventh prosecution witness, told Sonaike of the court that the modus operandi of the defendant was to carry his victims alone and go to secluded places to rape them.

“On March 29, 2022, I travelled to Delta State and when I met Dr Anieke, I asked her how she got to know about the defendant. She said it was on the Internet and when she zoomed the picture of Bamise and the defendant, which was placed side by side, she discovered that he was the same driver that attempted to rape her.

“Before Bamise, he succeeded in raping another passenger, Maryjane, on November 25, 2021,” Ihende added.

Lamenting Justice delay in the case of Bamise, the deceased’s uncle, in a chat to this writer, said it was already eight months that the deceased’s was raped and brutally murdered in the government-owned bus.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Atiku, Obi, other politicians condole with Davido

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Atiku, Obi, other politicians condole with Davido

Adebanjo reacts to Tinubu’s visit to Fasoranti, says there's a plan to split Afenifere

Adebanjo reacts to Tinubu’s visit to Fasoranti, says there's a plan to split Afenifere

Orji Kalu emerges 2022 best Senator of the Year in Constituency Projects

Orji Kalu emerges 2022 best Senator of the Year in Constituency Projects

Osun PDP suspends political activities over Davido son’s death

Osun PDP suspends political activities over Davido son’s death

Strike: PDP urges Lagos transport operators to consider commuters’ plight, embrace dialogue

Strike: PDP urges Lagos transport operators to consider commuters’ plight, embrace dialogue

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

First republic aviation minister, Mbazulike Amaechi dies at 93

First republic aviation minister, Mbazulike Amaechi dies at 93

Floods, landslides kill 110, affect over 2.4m in Philippines

Floods, landslides kill 110, affect over 2.4m in Philippines

5 ways Abuja residents reacted to the terror alert

5 ways Abuja residents reacted to the terror alert

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

16-year-old in tears as she gets new Benz as birthday gift from her family in Accra

16-year-old in tears as she gets new Benz as birthday gift from her family in Accra

Gunmen kidnap motorist in Computer village

Panic in Computer Village as gunmen kidnap motorist in broad daylight

Stone-to-death

20-year-old woman accused of adultery has been sentenced to death by stoning

Pope Francis

Stop watching porn, delete it from your phone - Pope warns Roman Fathers and Sisters