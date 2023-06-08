The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Arrest killers of Prof. Ajewole - ASUU to Tinubu, IGP

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajewole until he was killed was a lecturer in the Department of Social and Environmental Forestry Development

Prof Opeyemi Ajewole [PeoplesGazette]
Prof Opeyemi Ajewole [PeoplesGazette]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a release signed by the Chairman, UI Chapter of ASUU, Prof. Ayo Akinwole in Ibadan on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajewole until he was killed was a lecturer in the Department of Social and Environmental Forestry Development

Ajewole was gruesomely gunned down by yet-to-be-identified assailants in the evening of Monday, 5 June 2023, in Ibadan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The union has implored President Bola Tinubu to take passionate interest and ensure the security system unmasks the faces behind the murder of the professor.

“The heart of every ASUU-UI member is bleeding so profusely as if pierced by swords.

“Our bones shook so tremendously as if our marrows were naked in the tundra region.

“We condemn in totality the gruesome murder of our comrade, Prof. Opeyemi Ajewole and charge the security operatives to track down and apprehend the perpetrators of this dastardly act, with a view to unraveling the motive behind the incident, as well as bringing the perpetrators to book,” UI ASUU Chairman said.

According to Akinwole, the only tribute which the death of Ajewole deserves is that his killers are brought to justice and that Nigerians’ lives should matter to the Tinubu presidency

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that “Prof. Ajewole’s gruesome murder again reminded us of how valueless human lives had become in our clime“.

The ASUU chief maintained that “death lurks in all imaginable and unimaginable corners of this country and comes cheaply.

“The Nigerian populace is constantly assailed by terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, assassination, hunger, unemployment, and many more insidious exterminators of our individual and collective dreams.

“The situation of the Nigerian academics is even doubly precarious; they are prophets without any honour at home,“ he said.

Akinwole said that despite the immense contributions to national growth and development and recognition in the international circle, Nigerian academia is scorned and shabbily treated at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

`It is, therefore, disheartening that academics who cultivate, preserve, and disseminate knowledge for the advancement and development of the society will become victims of societal malady to such an extent as to be targeted for elimination.

“The union wishes to use this teary occasion of Prof. Ajewole’s sudden death to call on the Nigerian state to resolutely tackle the problem of insecurity in the country, apprehend the killers of Prof. Ajewole and punish them most appropriately,“ the ASUU boss said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP dissolves Ebonyi, Ekiti States executives

PDP dissolves Ebonyi, Ekiti States executives

Don urges Tinubu to prioritise climate change

Don urges Tinubu to prioritise climate change

9th NASS has done credibly well- Outgoing lawmakers

9th NASS has done credibly well- Outgoing lawmakers

Police seal off Nasarawa Assembly due to leadership crisis

Police seal off Nasarawa Assembly due to leadership crisis

Senator Clement Annie Okonkwo passes away at 63

Senator Clement Annie Okonkwo passes away at 63

Police seal-off Nasarawa Assembly complex

Police seal-off Nasarawa Assembly complex

JAMB rolls out modalities to absorb student returnees from Sudan crisis

JAMB rolls out modalities to absorb student returnees from Sudan crisis

NAHCON transports 1,896 pilgrims from Yola for Hajj 2023

NAHCON transports 1,896 pilgrims from Yola for Hajj 2023

Yahaya Bello inaugurates committee for establishment of new university in Kogi

Yahaya Bello inaugurates committee for establishment of new university in Kogi

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Captain Planet is married to his big sister not wife - Counselor Lutterodt

There is nothing wrong with having sex with someone menstruating - Counselor Lutterodt

Pastor sentenced to death for killing choir mistress

Court sentences pastor to d*ath for k*lling choir mistress in Rivers

Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage on wife’s request.

Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage on wife’s request

Controversial Nigerian 'Prophet', Pastor TB Joshua, dies aged 57

2 years after demise, faithful describe TB Joshua as love personified