Army Troops kill 6 bandits, recovers 40 uniform sets in Kaduna

The Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations of the Division, Lt-Col. Musa Yahaya said this in a statement, on Thursday in Kaduna. Yayaha said that the operation was carried out on November 16, adding that 40 pairs of police and military uniforms and nine motorcycles were recovered.

According to him, troops of 1 Division and operation Whirl Punch swooped on the bandits following credible intelligence.

“The highly motivated troops carried out an offensive clearance operation to bandits strongholds in Sabon-Birni, Dogon Dawa, Saulawa, Maidaro-Ngede Allah and Kidenda all in Birnin Gwari LGA.

“In the fire fight that ensued when contact was made, troops neutralized six bandits, recovered two AK 47 rifles, four AK 47 rifle magazine, 14 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 40 pairs of bandits uniforms and nine motorcycles.”