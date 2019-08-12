The Nigerian Army has sacked Sunday Adelola, a Lance Corporal, from its service following allegations that he raped a female student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko in Ondo State.

The victim, a 300-level student of the Department of Religious and African Studies, was forced to alight from a commercial bus at an Army checkpoint located on Ikare Akoko road on July 31, 2019.

She was then led away by soldiers and allegedly raped in a military cubicle.

The spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, disclosed on Sunday, August 11 that the suspect has been handed over for prosecution.

"I can confirm to you that the soldier has been handed over to us. We will soon charge him to court," said Mr Joseph.

According to a report by Premium Times, an Army source revealed that Adelola was sacked from the military after an in-house trial by authorities at the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment in Akure, Ondo State.

"He has been sacked from service and he has been transferred to the police for prosecution because the army does not tolerate indiscipline," the source said.

Five soldiers had previously arrested in the suspected case of a gang-rape, but the other soldiers appear to have been cleared.