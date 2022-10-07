Anticipation builds as Hi-Life Fest 2022 auditions approach, contestants to vie for N50 million

This year’s edition of the competition themed Celebrating Life, Celebrating Culture, will see auditions also taking place in Enugu, Onitsha, and Awka. Thereafter, winners from these regional auditions will be taken to Enugu for a week of mentoring by some of the leading acts in the Nigerian music industry before the grand finale.

Speaking about Hi-Life Fest, Senior Brand Manager, Life Continental Lager Beer, Aishat Anaekwe, said that the annual competition is aimed at creating a platform to identify and harness highlife talents resident in South East Nigeria.

She affirmed that “Life Continental Lager Beer has identified music as one of the avenues to promote the Igbo culture. Hence, Hi-Life Fest is designed to ensure that homegrown talents are given the needed motivation to progress in their musical journey. We aim to showcase highlife music talents to the wider public so that they can develop their talents and become highlife music icons like Flavour N’abania and other legends”.

Since its inception, Hi-Life Fest has provided a platform for budding music artistes, aiding their progress in their musical careers. Life Continental Lager Beer offers this platform in connection with its brand philosophy of Turu Ugo Lota (bring home the glory) which inspires consumers and the general public to progress in their various socio-economic enterprises.

The Hi-Life Fest 2022 auditions will kick off at Owerri on 11th October 2022 at Plot 14/16, Housing Area D, World Bank Road, New Owerri; Onitsha will take its turn on 14th October 2022 at Sky Garden & Suites Hotel Onuorah Street, beside CPS, Onitsha; Awka will follow suit on 17th October 2022 at Big Ballers Lounge, Abakaliki Street, Awka; and Enugu will see the finale of the auditions on the 21st October 2022 at New Berry Park, Abakaliki Road, GRA, Enugu. The competition is set to climax with a grand live show on the 27th of November, 2022.

About Life Continental Lager Beer

Life Beer is made from the finest choice of grains, hob extracts, and the purest of waters. Life Beer is expertly brewed to give that rich, crisp distinctive taste and well-rounded aroma in the true quality fashion of the master brewer. Hi-Life Fest is an initiative of Life Continental Lager Beer, from the stables of Nigerian Breweries Plc.

_----_