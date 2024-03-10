Another 5-storey building collapses in Anambra

The command Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday said details of the collapsed building were still sketchy.

According to him, our operatives are currently there now, though the details are still sketchy, as soon as I get the full details I will get back to you, he said.

An eye witness, who pleaded anonymity, said that the building was meant to serve commercial purposes on completion.

The source said that the building collapsed in the early hours of Sunday while some of the construction workers were on the last floor.

“The building started from the fifth floor to collapse. The building is at the finishing touches and the fifth floor was almost finished when it collapsed and other floors followed suit.

“There are about two workers in the building that are trapped and those injured have been rushed to undisclosed hospitals,” the source said.

Chinyere Nwoyethe, the Public Relations Officer of Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, said that they were yet to be informed about the collapsed building.