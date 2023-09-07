ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra govt arrests couple for allegedly starving 5-year-old daughter

News Agency Of Nigeria

The husband, Michael Wosu, from Rivers state, denied having any knowledge of the ill treatment meted out on the child.

Anambra govt arrests couple for allegedly starving 5-year-old daughter. [LIB]
Anambra govt arrests couple for allegedly starving 5-year-old daughter.

Mrs Ify Obinabo, state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare told journalists on Thursday that the couple were apprehended at Adazi-Ani, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

Obinabo said that she intervened in the case following reports from the Transition Committee Chairman of Anaocha LGA, Gerald Ozoh and the state coordinator of Ladies of Good Governance, Mrs Chinwe Uba.

While interrogating the couple in her office, the Commissioner said her primary assignment was to protect the rights of every child in the state and assured that she would not let the accused go free.

“The girl is receiving treatments at the hospital while her parents would be handed over to the police for further investigation,” she said.

On her part, the mother of the girl, Mrs Blessing Wosu, 23, from Akwa Ibom, said she was obeying her pastor’s prophecy which said that her five-year-old daughter was a witch and did not deserve to live.

“It is our pastor who gave us a prophecy that she is a witch and does not deserve to live.We were told that she is responsible for her father’s downfall in business.

“I also make her sleep on a plank due to her constant pooping and peeing on her body,” she said.

Meanwhile, the husband, Michael Wosu, 47, from Rivers state, denied having any knowledge of the ill treatment meted out on the child.

